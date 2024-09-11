2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 2

• Baker Mayfield shines: The Buccaneers quarterback completed 24 of his 30 attempts (80.0%) for 289 yards (9.6 yards per attempt), four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a statement win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

• Hang that Anthony Richardson throw in a museum: Richardson was pressured on only 25.0% of his dropbacks in Week 1, which was actually the sixth-lowest rate among quarterbacks in Week 1. He looked poised enough when the pressure did come, though, completing two of his four attempts for 73 yards. Of course, most of that passing yardage came from one play, an absurd 60-yard heave off his back foot as he fell away from a collapsing pocket.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key metrics beyond passing grade, including performance under pressure, passing from a clean pocket, success against the blitz, effectiveness using play action and more.

Week 1 Quarterback rankings