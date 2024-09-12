NFL Week 2 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• New Orleans Saints LT Taliese Fuaga vs. Dallas Cowboys edge defender Micah Parsons: Fuaga is coming off a strong Week 1 matchup but has an exceedingly tough matchup against one of the NFL's best pass-rushers this week.

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs vs. Detroit Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson: A colossal matchup between two the NFL's brightest young stars.

Storyline of the game: First taste of AFC East Divisional action

AFC East Divisional action gets started early in Week 2 with the Bills and Dolphins both vying for an early lead in the race for the AFC East crown after both coming away with victories to start their 2024 campaigns.

Week 1 matchups for both of these teams ended up being closer contests than many expected. Miami needed a Jason Sanders field goal as time expired to take down Jacksonville, and while Buffalo won by a full six points, it was a bit touch-and-go there in the first half with the Cardinals holding a 17-10 lead at halftime.

Despite the Dolphins' talented roster, Buffalo holds a 6-1 record against this team since QB Tua Tagovailoa took over as Miami’s starting quarterback. A trend the talented passer will look to buck in 2024.

Matchups to watch: Bills EDGE Greg Rousseau vs. Dolphins Offensive Tackles

The Bills edge rusher is poised for a breakout 2024 campaign after a stellar season opener in which he racked up three sacks on a 16.0% pass-rush win rate, on his way to an 87.2 PFF pass-rush grade. With a new contract incoming in the not-so-distant future, it's games like this that really kick open the door.

Miami possesses a pair of talented tackles in Terron Armstead (third out of 67 OTs) on the left and Austin Jackson (ninth) on the right, both of which finished Week 1 with top-10 grades at the tackle position. Heading into his 12th season, Armstead is in peak form, generating a 90.3 PFF overall grade this past week. Although Jackson wasn’t quite as impressive, he produced solid marks in the run game (82.5) and in pass protection (73.1). Rousseau splits time on both sides, so he will inevitably cross both of these guys.

Additional news:

A Miami-Dade police officer has been placed on administrative leave after an altercation and excessive show of force towards Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill , EDGE Calais Campbell and TE Jonnu Smith just before the team’s Week 1 matchup.

Bills QB Josh Allen says hand is “fine” after Week 1 injury scare, cleared by medical staff.

Dolphins HBs Raheem Mostert (Out – chest) and De’Von Achane (game-time decision – ankle) are dealing with injuries.

Storyline of the game: Only one team can bounce back in Week 2

The 2024 season opener was a heartbreaker for the Ravens, who came a toe away from taking down the defending champion Chiefs. Having played on Thursday night, Baltimore has plenty of time to correct its mistakes and put the tough loss behind the team.

Despite the Raiders holding a first-quarter lead against the Chargers, they struggled to take care of the ball and quickly fell behind. Vegas lost the turnover battle by a wide margin, clocking three giveaways without securing any takeaways. QB Gardner Minshew has struggled with turnover-worthy plays in his career and if this offense is to bounce back, it starts with his ball security.

Matchups to watch: Raiders DI Christian Wilkins vs. the right side of the Ravens offensive line

With the Wilkins offseason addition to this Raiders pass rush, it came as a bit of a surprise that pressure was so hard to come by in Week 1. Vegas generated just 11 pressures. Wilkins uncharacteristically was held to zero even though he won 12% of his pass rushes.

This week, Wilkins takes on the right side of this Ravens offensive line that struggled to slow down Chiefs DI Chris Jones in both facets. In pass protection, RT Patrick Mekari allowed five pressures, while Roger Rosengarten earned a 31.0 PFF pass block grade while spelling Mekari. It wasn’t much better on the ground, as Mekari and Rosengarten, along with RG Daniel Faalele, were responsible for all nine of the team’s negative run-blocking grades.

Additional news:

Ravens HC John Harbaugh stated to reporters following their Week 1 loss that the team didn’t sign Derrick Henry to “be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game.”

Tom Brady is nearing approval to purchase a 10% limited partnership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders .

Storyline of the game: The Harbaugh Era in LA starts on an upswing

In full Jim Harbaugh fashion, this Chargers team came out in Week 1 running the ball and playing stout defense. This defense put on a show, snagging takeaways and generating the fourth-best EPA per play allowed, while the run game put up over 6.5 yards per tote, highlighted by a pair of 40-plus-yard gallops.

The Panthers, however, didn’t do well answering questions surrounding their decisions to hold out their young players in the preseason. They looked largely unprepared and suffered the largest deficit loss of Week 1. This franchise will have their work cut out for it moving forward to correct this course.

Matchups to watch: Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Chargers Pass-Rush

At the center of Carolina’s strife stands the former No. 1 overall draft pick, Bryce Young, who struggled mightily in the team’s season debut. The Panthers passer earned the worst passing grade of his career (34.7), partly due to his sub-50% adjusted completion rate. This level of issue is somewhat surprising, as PFF’s Trevor Sikkema put it on the NFL grade release show, “This is nowhere in his Alabama tape.”

Carolina’s offensive line may take some heat, but Young is responsible for a large number of his pressure, inviting pressure by holding the ball or failing to set protection. When pressured, Young speeds up his delivery way too much causing massive overthrows, evidenced in both of his interceptions this past week.

That won’t cut it against this vintage Chargers pass rush, which is booming early behind the combined efforts of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

Additional news:

Panthers DI Derrick Brown (knee) suffered a potential season-ending injury in Week 1.

Storyline of the game: Riding impressive season debuts into Week 2

Both of these franchises finished Week 1 with two of the largest victory margins in the NFL.

The vicious Cowboys pass rush had a field day in Cleveland, where it racked up 37 pressures, including six sacks and 11 quarterback hits, all of which lead the NFL. Pair that with an opportunistic coverage unit that swiped a pair of interceptions, and you have a defense that will dictate games.

On the other side, this Saints team just hung 47 on Carolina in the opener with phenomenal performances on both sides of the ball. New Orleans finished Week 1 as the only team to rank in the top five in both offensive EPA per play (fourth) and defensive EPA/play allowed (first).

Matchups to watch: Saints LT Taliese Fuaga vs. Cowboys edge defender Micah Parsons

Not only is it impressive to transition to the left tackle spot after years of manning the right side, but to do it at such a high level as a rookie is insane. Fuaga, who was known as a road-grading run blocker coming into the league, was excellent in pass protection in the opener, earning the fourth-highest PFF pass blocking (87.3) among tackles.

The first-year tackle will need more of that this week to slow down All-Pro EDGE Micah Parsons. Dallas’ defensive cornerstone had a day in Week 1, where he racked up 11 total pressures, tying for the league lead.

Additional news:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signed a 4-year, $240m extension, just before Week 1 kicked off, making him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Storyline of the game: Rematch of the 2023 NFC divisional-round matchup

The Bucs and Lions run it back after their close contest in the playoffs after starting off their 2024 campaigns on a high note.

Detroit’s toughness was on full display as it paved the way on the ground. This top-tier offensive line set the tone, allowing David Montgomery to flourish on his way to the second-highest rushing grade (88.5) in the league in Week 1.

On the other hand, Tampa did most of its damage through the air. Baker Mayfield linked up with his talented receiver tandem all day, resulting in the league’s highest EPA per dropback on the week while WR Chris Godwin earned the position-leading 89.1 PFF receiving grade.

Matchups to watch: Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs vs. Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson

A massive game in Week 1 has many buzzing about a possible Defensive Player of the Year run for the Lions' elite young pass-rusher. Hutchinson went ballistic, racking up 11 pressures on an insane 47.7% pass-rush win rate on his way to earning the league’s highest PFF pass-rush grade (95.7).

Last week, the Bucs tackle recorded the 28th game of his career in which he earned an 80-plus PFF pass-blocking grade. Wirfs is already in playoff form, and he’ll need it to slow down Hutchinson.

Additional news:

After Jameson Williams ‘ breakout night in Week 1, the Lions WR was limited at practice.

‘ Bucs All-Pro FS Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Storyline of the game: Packers prepare to start QB Malik Willis

Despite avoiding a catastrophic knee injury that could have ended Jordan Love’s season, the team will have to navigate the near future without him. With expectations being that Love will miss multiple weeks, backup QB Malik Willis is in line to start under center.

Along with Love’s injury, this Packers backfield is also dealing with health issues, while running backs Josh Jacobs (back) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) have been limited in practice.

That will leave the door open for the Colts to really leave their mark on this matchup.

Matchups to watch: Colts Interior OL vs. Packers Interior DL

After months of talking up this Colts offensive line, it was let loose in Week 1 and showed up big, putting up the highest cumulative PFF offensive line grade (92.6) in the NFL. LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly and RG Will Fries all finished the week ranked in the top four at their positions. Fries was especially impressive, capturing the highest PFF run blocking grade at the guard position.

Packers interior defenders Kenny Clark and T.J. Slaton are looking to get back on track after struggling to fit the run against the Eagles. Clark commented this week about how poor the field conditions were in Brazil and how that affected the game. Hopefully being back in familiar territory can help.

Additional news:

Colts CB JuJu Brents (knee) was placed on IR.

A number of Packers criticized the rough playing surface last week in Brazil.

Storyline of the game: Injuries stack up in Cleveland

The Browns have a laundry list of injuries they’re dealing with heading into Week 2, but none of which are more important than the ones already leaving this offensive line strapped. LT Jedrick Wills (knee) and RT Jack Conklin (knee) weren’t ready to return in time for the opener, ultimately leading to the Browns' 35% pressure rate surrendered in Week 1

If Cleveland isn’t able to return either of their starting tackles for a second-straight week, that should shape up to be a very generous matchup for this Jaguars defense, who are coming off a tough matchup with Dolphins’ fantastic tackle tandem.

Matchups to watch: Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs Browns CB Denzel Ward

Thomas may not have filled up the box score in his NFL debut, but he did manage to record the highest PFF receiving grade (76.2) in this Jags receiver room. QB Trevor Lawrence is quickly finding trust in his young target after generating a 145.4 passer rating when targeting Thomas.

The first-year receiver will surely draw the attention of corner Denzel Ward, who is coming off a solid performance in Week 1 in which he allowed just two receptions on seven targets into his coverage. The Browns corner also stacked up a trio of forced incompletions, tied for second-most in the NFL this past week.

Additional news:

The NFL has decided they will not place Deshaun Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt list following a new civil suit filed on Monday in Houston.

Cleveland signed WR Kadarius Toney to the practice squad.

Browns TE David Njoku (ankle) won't play this week.

Storyline of the game: Vikings putting fantastic Week 1 performance to the test

Minnesota shucked its low public expectations with a stellar season-opening performance, albeit against another team expected to struggle in 2024 in the New York Giants. Even still, six Vikings managed to finish Week 1 ranked in the top five at their respective positions, including QB Sam Darnold.

This week, the Vikings look to put that output to the test against one of the NFC’s best in the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC champions were clicking in Week 1 even without their All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey, leaving Jordan Mason in line for a career day.

Matchups to watch: Vikings HB Aaron Jones vs. Browns LB Fred Warner

Even in a new home, Aaron Jones didn’t skip a bet. The veteran running back is still playing at an incredible level entering Year 8, capturing the league’s highest rushing grade (91.2) in Week 1. Jones racked up over 6.6 yards per carry in his Vikings debut, with over 76% of his yardage coming after contact.

That production will be put to the test against the league’s highest-graded linebacker in Week 1, Fred Warner. The 49ers All-Pro linebacker flew all over the field on his way to a phenomenal 92.7 PFF overall defensive grade.

Additional news:

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Vikings EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Storyline of the game: Pats hope to string together another upset victory

The surprise of Week 1 was undoubtedly the Patriots' road upset over the Cincinnati Bengals – which killed a multitude of survivor pools before they even began. Even with a new head coach this Patriots team still wants to run the rock and play defense, which they did in spades behind performances from RB Rhamondre Stevenson and CB Jonathan Jones.

Something that wasn’t surprising, however, was that Mike Macdonald would have this Seahawks defense firing on all cylinders in his debut at the helm. Seattle generated the best team defensive grade (91.0) in Week 1, with insane grades littered throughout.

Matchups to watch: Seahawks LT Charles Cross vs. Patriots edge defender Keion White

Just four edge rushers earned a PFF pass-rushing grade over 90.0 in Week 1, three of which are widely considered Defensive Player of Year candidates, the other is Keion White. The Patriots' second-year pass-rusher is poised for a breakout year after piling up three sacks in the opener.

Across the line from White stands another player setting up his own 2024 breakout in LT Charles Cross. The third-year tackle amassed a phenomenal 96.1 PFF run-blocking grade, nearly three points higher on the grading scale than any other blocker on the week.

Additional news:

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (Oblique) missed practice on Wednesday.

Storyline of the game: Titans head coach Brian Callahan had blunt criticism for his offense

Callahan said, “If we’d just punted it on first-and-10 every time, we might’ve won the game the way we gave it away.” This was his comment following his team’s loss in the opener.

Tennessee gave up three fourth-quarter turnovers to shut the door on any chance it had to win, including the back-breaking pick-six that saw QB Will Levis drop to his knees in anguish during a live play.

The Jets struggled to find their footing on the road against a tough 49ers team and as a result, they let more than a few plays get away from them on both sides of the ball. Despite finding themselves on the road again, the Titans still have a lot to prove and this could be a better litmus test for this Jets roster.

Matchups to watch: Jets CB Aaron Rodgers vs. Titans FS Amani Hooker

Despite not filling up the box score with production, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers put together a solid performance in his first game back from injury. The Jets signal-caller earned the fourth-highest PFF passing grade on the week, with an 84.4 mark that was powered by a pair of big-time throws.

Free safety Amani Hooker led this Titans secondary that held the No. 1 pick in Chicago, Caleb Williams, to under 100 yards passing. The veteran safety earned an 82.1 PFF coverage grade while allowing a 42.4 passer rating into his coverage.

Additional news:

Jets edge defender Haason Reddick forfeited nearly $800k game check after missing Week 1, as his holdout extends into the regular season.

Storyline of the game: NFC East divisional action after a tough start to 2024

Neither of these teams walked away from Week 1 happy, as both suffered one of the largest losses of opening weekend.

The situation is already looking dire in New York after the Giants were only able to muster six points, falling to the Vikings by three scores. QB Daniel Jones is already fielding questions about his job security after a difficult showing in the opener in which he totaled just 4.4 yards per attempt, fifth-lowest among starters.

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels also struggled in his debut, producing a 32.8 PFF passing grade. The No. 2 overall pick generated just 14.1% of his production through air yards, leaving most of his yardage to come after the catch.

Matchups to watch: Commanders RG Sam Cosmi vs. Giants DI Dexter Lawrence

Perhaps the lone bright spot on this Giants roster, as it currently stands, is that Dexter Lawrence is still a monster to deal with in the middle of this defense. In Week 1, the massive interior pass rusher exploded for a 45.5% pass-rush win rate on his way to an incredible 92.3 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Fresh off signing his new deal, Cosmi is the foundation of this Commanders' offensive line, and if it us going to slow down this All-Pro interior defender, it starts with him.

Additional news:

Dan Quinn commented on Daniels’ 16 rushes last week, “We’d love to see him remain a passer first.”

Storyline of the game: NFC West divisional action picks up after a tough Week 1.

Both of these teams played well in their season openers but just couldn’t put it together to take home the win.

Stafford and the Rams fell just short again to the Lions, now having lost their last two games, both played in Detroit. And now Sean McVay’s offense will have to navigate the next month or so without their breakout WR in Puka Nacua (knee), who was placed on IR after going down in Week 1.

The Cards put up a solid battle against Buffalo to kick off their year, putting up 28 points but giving over 34. Losses bring criticism, namely the fact that the team's top pick at receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., saw only targets and caught just one.

Matchups to watch: Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. vs Rams EDGE Jared Verse

This matchup features a pair of young trench fighters these franchises hope to build around.

The Rams drafted Verse in the first round this offseason with hopes of finding pass-rush production in the post-Aaron Donald era, and it looks like they may have. The former Florida State edge generated six total pressures, including his first NFL sack, during his debut against the Lions.

Arizona’s first-round pick at tackle in 2023 struggled to find his footing in his rookie season but looks to have made strides in his game this offseason, producing an impressive 84.0 run-blocking grade and 78.5 pass-blocking grade in Week 1.

Additional news:

Rams breakout WR Puka Nacua (PCL) was placed on the IR after going down in the first half of the team’s season opener. He will miss at least four games.

Cardinals RB DeeJay Dallas secures first kickoff return for a score in the new format.

Storyline of the game: Justin Fields replaces Russell Wilson in return to Denver

In what schedule makers thought would be the return of former Broncos QB Russell Wilson to Denver has been dashed due to a lingering calf injury for the veteran passer. “Revenge” games are always wholesome no matter how you slice it. Whether it be an ex-quarterback looking to stick it to a former franchise or said franchise looking to prove they made the right decision to look elsewhere.

Instead, fans will see Justin Fields lead this Steelers team after a rousing victory in Week 1. Too many more wins under his belt, and Wilson may again find himself on the outside looking in.

Matchups to watch: Steelers T.J. Watt vs. Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey

How can you talk about this Steelers performance in Week 1 without highlighting the insane performance by the one and only T.J. Watt. The former Defensive Player of the Year is on a mission to recapture his hardware, evidenced by his three sacks in Week 1 off of a 21.4% pass-rush win rate.

This week he faces off against RT Mike McGlinchey, who enters his second season in Denver hoping to take steps forward in his game. This past week, the veteran tackle produced a respectable 98.0 pass block efficiency rating but will need to lock in if he’s to translate that against a guy like Watt.

Additional news:

Broncos rookie RB Audric Estime on IR.

Storyline of the game: Bengals look to bounce back after Week 1 upset

The most shocking turn of Week 1 came with the Bengals' loss to the New England Patriots in what many thought would be a rout for Cincy. Now, the Bengals look to pick up the pieces and right the ship against the defending champions who are coming off a huge win and extra rest.

This was supposed to be a tough stretch of schedule to start the season for Kansas City, but it's shaping up to be a much simpler task than originally anticipated. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still cooking up the most creative offense in the modern game, and it showed in Week 1 as the Ravens struggled to match up.

Matchups to watch: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice vs. Bengals CB Mike Hilton

Rice followed up his breakout rookie season with a fantastic performance in Week 1. The young receiver earned the fifth-highest PFF receiving grade (84.2) at the position this past week, powered by 10.4-yard after catch per reception. That mark puts him in the company of Tyreek Hill atop the league.

Tasked with slowing down Rice will be Bengals' longtime slot corner Mike Hilton. The veteran corner let some plays get away from him in the team’s opener, earning a 60.3 PFF coverage grade against the Pats. Needless to say, that probably won’t cut it in this matchup.

Additional news:

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (Hamstring) was a DNP at practice on Wednesday.

Storyline of the game: Young, talented quarterbacks square off

Just one week after a difficult debut, Caleb Williams will have to dust himself off in time for the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. The No. 1 overall pick struggled to gain any footing in his first outing in Chicago, producing a sub-50% completion rate for under 100 yards passing to go with a pair of turnover-worthy plays. While it's not uncommon for rookie passers to struggle in their first game, this is something to note in this one.

Conversely, Texans second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud played well but was uncharacteristically loose with the ball, resulting in two turnover-worthy plays. But, in the end, he led his team to a close two-point win over the Colts.

Matchups to Watch: Texans WR Nico Collins vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

No better way to spend a Sunday night than watching one of the best WR-CB matchups we will see all year.

Bears lockdown corner Jaylon Johnson is picking up 2024 right where he left off in 2023 as one of the best corners in the game. His 92.1 PFF coverage grade against the Titans in Week 1 ranks more than four grading points over the next highest-graded corner.

A similar theme can be found with Collins, who is also building on his spectacular 2023. The Texans star receiver’s 84.9 PFF receiving grade ranked as the fourth-best among receivers in Week 1, powered by his fantastic 3.44 yards per route run.

Additional news:

Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze (MCL) to miss time.

Storyline of the game: Is Kirk Cousin ready for Prime time?

We will avoid the jokes that usually precede a Kirk Cousins matchup in prime time and cut straight to the important stuff: Cousins’ shaky performance in his return from Achilles surgery. The veteran quarterback looked incredibly uncomfortable in the pocket and uneasy to plant on his repaired leg at the top of drops. That resulted in a troubling 42.0 PFF passing grade against the Steelers.

Like Pittsburgh, Philly possesses a potent pass rush that can again send those signals that caused so many problems this past week for Cousins and this Falcons offense.

Matchups to Watch: Falcons HB Bijan Robinson vs. Eagles LB Nakobe Dean

The glaring disproportionate usage stats made the rounds following this game, detailing the Falcons' tells and trends in the run game. This offense can’t function as a one-dimensional unit that tips its running downs to defenses solely based on alignment. So expect Atlanta to adjust that approach and get their talented back, Bijan Robinson, his totes on the ground in a variety of looks.

That will prove to be a sizable challenge for the Eagles young linebacker, who is coming off a rough outing in Week 1 in which he earned a 29.3 PFF overall defensive grade. That won't cut it against a talented back like Robinson.

Additional news: