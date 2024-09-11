Fantasy Football Week 1: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. CB Deonte Banks, New York Giants: McLaurin bounces back against New York’s beatable secondary.

• WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns vs. CB Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars: Cleveland’s passing game woes are systemic.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterpart in Week 2.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Washington Commanders No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets a Week 2 bounceback matchup against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, profiling as a high-ceiling WR3. Among 35 NFL defensive-right cornerbacks with at least 15 defensive-right coverage snaps, Banks’ 37.1 PFF defensive-right coverage grade ranks 33rd.

McLaurin played 41-of-48 snaps lined up as the team’s left-side wide receiver, assuming the No. 1 wide receiver role in new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s antiquated system.

The method pays dividends against Banks this week, who logged a team-high 27 snaps on the defensive-right side and whose primary backup, cornerback Nick McCloud (10 defensive-right side snaps) is sidelined by a Week 1 knee injury.

As detailed in previously, McLaurin is the perfect schematic fit for Kingsbury’s scheme. Among 45 NFL wide receivers with at least 1,250 receiving snaps from 2021 through Week 1, 2024, McLaurin’s 83.9 PFF receiving grade ties for 21st.

As detailed in a previous article, New York’s defense is largely comprised of sub-replacement-level players, effectively forcing Banks into an island-coverage scenario. Among 32 NFL defensive-right cornerbacks with at least 255 defensive-right coverage snaps from 2023 through Week 1, 2024, Banks ranks 22nd in yards allowed per coverage snap (1.19) and ties for 19th in explosive pass plays allowed rate (2.5%).

McLaurin’s Week 2 matchup is one to target.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams faces an injury-ruined Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense with a layup part-time matchup against third-round rookie slot cornerback Tykee Smith. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff makes for a smart stacking partner, expectedly playing in a clean pocket. Williams is a WR3 with WR1 upside. Among 66 NFL wide receivers with at least 24 receiving snaps, his 79.7 PFF receiving grade ranks 10th. Among 31 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 15 slot-coverage snaps, Smith’s 46.5 PFF slot-coverage grade ranks 27th.

PFF Greenline implies Detroit will score 29.25 points as a 7.0-point home favorite. The game’s 51.5-point over/under is Week 2’s highest.

Tampa Bay’s Week 1 practice and in-game injuries include edge rusher Logan Hall (foot, inactive), interior defender Calijah Kancey (his third recorded calf strain, inactive), interior defender Earnest Brown IV (short-term injured reserve), No. 2 perimeter cornerback Zyon McCollum (concussion), cornerback Josh Hayes (ankle) and cornerback Bryce Hall (carted off with an ankle injury). Goff historically thrives on non-pressured dropbacks and Tampa Bay featured an underpowered pass rush well before suffering the recent spate of injuries.

PFF’s OL/DL matchup chart gives Detroit’s offensive line a 33.0% pass-blocking matchup advantage rating, Week 2’s second-best.

Among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 350 non-pressured dropbacks from 2023 through Week 1, 2024, Goff ranks fifth in yards per passing attempt (8.2) and ties for third in completion rate (74.3%). His 92.2 PFF passing grade ranks seventh. Detroit tallied 163 explosive pass plays on qualifying plays, the fifth-most among NFL teams.

Tampa Bay’s defensive back injuries pushed safety Christian Izien into the defensive-left cornerback role opposite No. 1 cornerback Jamel Dean while Smith handled slot-coverage duties. Williams logged a 42.3% wide-right pre-snap alignment plurality, plus a 34.6% wide-left rate and a 25.0% slot rate. Whether Izien remains in the role has yet to be determined, and Williams can hold his own against all three, but Williams will assuredly face Smith on a robust snap-share minority.

Among 31 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 15 slot-coverage snaps, Smith ranks 17th in targeted rate (14.3%), 21st in yards allowed per coverage snap (1.19) and ties for 27th in explosive pass plays allowed rate (4.8%). He allowed a 100.0% catch rate and forced zero incompletions.

Among 86 NFL cornerbacks with at least 350 coverage snaps from 2023 to Week 1, 2024, Dean ranks 47th in explosive pass plays allowed rate (2.5%) and ties for 60th in yards allowed per coverage snap (1.23). Izien’s 2.5% explosive pass plays allowed rate varies slightly beyond the decimal point but ties for just 42nd. He owns the second-worst open target rate (73.2%). Dean’s 73.2 PFF coverage grade ranks 25th and Izien’s 67.7 PFF coverage grade ranks 43rd.

Williams finished as the overall PPR WR4 last week, averaging 4.03 yards per route run (YPRR), ranking third among 66 NFL wide receivers with at least 24 receiving snaps. He secured three of five targets for 115 yards and one touchdown, generating explosive pass plays on all three opportunities. He also picked up a first down on a 13-yard run play.

Williams is a WR3 with WR1 upside, who may soon be considered a weekly WR2 if he remains focused.

Buffalo Bills slot receiver Khalil Shakir has a matchup to target against Miami Dolphins slot cornerback Kader Kohou. Among 34 NFL slot receivers with at least 12 slot-receiving snaps, Shakir’s 80.4 PFF slot-receiving grade ranks fourth. Among 32 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 225 slot-coverage snaps from 2023 through Week 1, 2024, Kohou’s 63.9 PFF slot-coverage grade ranks 20th.

PFF Greenline implies Buffalo will score 23.75 points as a 1.5-point road underdog. The game’s 49.0-point over/under is Week 2’s third-highest.

PFF’s OL/DL matchup chart gives Buffalo an 8.0% matchup advantage rating.

Shakir totaled the third-highest receiving snap count (22) among Buffalo pass catchers.

Among 34 NFL slot receivers with at least 12 slot-receiving snaps, Shakir ties for 17th in target rate (17.6%), seventh in YPRR (2.47) and first overall in both catch rate (100.0%) and missed tackles forced (three). His 10.3 yards after the catch per reception rank third.

Shakir’s slippery quicks are particularly problematic for Kohou, whose seven missed tackles tie for fourth-most among 32 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 225 slot-coverage snaps from 2023 through Week 1, 2024. He likewise ranks bottom five in catch rate allowed (87.0%), forced incompletion rate (1.8%) and open-target rate (72.2%).

Shakir is a WR3.

WR/CB Matchups to Avoid

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive-left cornerback Tyson Campbell is one to avoid for Week 2. Jeudy’s prospects are further hurt by his team’s dilapidated offensive line, terrible quarterback play and Jacksonville’s adequate slot coverage. Among 66 NFL wide receivers with at least 24 receiving snaps, Jeudy’s 59.4 PFF receiving grade ties for 47th.

PFF Greenline implies Cleveland will score just 19.0 points.

PFF’s OL/DL matchup chart gives Cleveland’s injury-riddled offensive a -13.0% pass-blocking matchup advantage rating, which bodes poorly for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns QB's 58.8 PFF passing grade is tied for 19th among 32 NFL quarterbacks with at least 10 dropbacks. He ranks bottom six in yards per passing attempt (3.8), completion rate (53.3%), air yards percentage (36.7%) and average time to throw (3.12).

Watson took six sacks last week, the most among NFL quarterbacks.

Jeudy (47) logged the position’s ninth-most receiving snaps last week yet finished with just three receptions, 25 yards and a fantasy-face-saving touchown on eight targets, only six of which were deemed catchable. The sum ties for just the 53rd-highest catchable pass rate among 66 NFL wide receivers with at least 24 receiving snaps. His 14.4-yard average depth of target (aDot) ranks 15th, his 0.57 YPRR ties for 51st, his 18.25 target rate ranks 32nd and his 37.5% catch rate ranks 58th.

Among 34 NFL perimeter cornerbacks with at least 28 perimeter-coverage snaps, Campbell ties for 11th in catch rate allowed (66.7%), ranks ninth in targeted rate (9.1%), eighth in yards allowed per coverage snap (0.42) and allowed zero explosive pass plays. His 60.7 PFF perimeter-coverage grade ranks 29th.

Jeudy logged a 29.0% slot rate last week and among 31 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 15 slot-coverage snaps, safety Darnell Savage allowed a 50.0% catch rate, tying for fifth, 0.22 yards per coverage snap, ranking seventh, and a 0.0% explosive pass play rate, tying for first. His 45.9 PFF slot-coverage grade ranks 28th.

Jeudy’s Week 2 matchup is one to avoid.

Tennessee Titans perimeter wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s Week 2 matchup against New York Jets No. 1 cornerback Sauce Gardner is one to avoid. Ridley’s 63.3 PFF perimeter-receiving grade ranks 29th among 66 NFL perimeter wide receivers with at least 13 perimeter-receiving snaps.

Ridley logged a 46.3% wide-right pre-snap alignment plurality followed closely by a 31.5% wide-left rate. Though Gardner lined up on the defensive-left side at a 61.9% pre-snap alignment rate, his 25.4% defensive-right rate suggests Ridley could experience shadow treatment. No. 2 cornerback D.J. Reed offers little respite if Gardner stays put; Reed’s 79.7 PFF perimeter-coverage grade bests Gardner’s 75.8 PFF perimeter-coverage grade.

Among 64 NFL perimeter cornerbacks with at least 15 perimeter-coverage snaps, Gardner ranks fifth in targeted rate (4.0%) and ties for first across the board in catch rate (0.0%) forced incompletion rate (100.0%), yards allowed per coverage snap (0.00) and explosive pass plays allowed rate (0.0%).

Ridley remains a capable route runner but at age-29, he no longer profiles as a difference-making No. 1 wide receiver. Among 66 NFL perimeter wide receivers with at least 13 perimeter-receiving snaps, he ties for 22nd in target rate (20.7%), even with co-starter, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (MCL) limited to just 17 snaps. Ridley’s 1.52 YPRR ranks 25th, his 33.3% catch rate ties for 53rd and just 88.9% of Tennessee wide receiver targets were deemed catchable, tying for the 12th-lowest among NFL wide receiver corps.

Ridley’s Week 2 matchup is one to avoid.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is a player to avoid this week thanks to his matchup against Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones on the defensive-right side and an extremely problematic offensive situation with starting quarterback Jordan Love sidelined by an MCL sprain, as detailed in QB/DEF Streamers in Week 2. Among 66 NFL wide receivers with at least 24 receiving snaps, Doubs’ 65.5 PFF receiving grade ranks 33rd. Among 32 NFL quarterbacks with at least 10 dropbacks, Love’s 63.7 PFF passing grade ranks 16th.

Doubs logged a 64.0% wide-left pre-snap alignment rate and Jones acquitted himself well defending the defensive-right side. Among 35 NFL defensive-right cornerbacks with at least 15 defensive-right coverage snaps, Jones ties for 15th in targeted rate (11.1%), 11th in catch rate allowed (50.0%) and second in forced incompletion rate (50.0%). He ranks 12 in yards allowed per coverage snap (0.39) and allowed zero explosive pass plays. His 72.9 PFF defensive-right coverage grade ranks seventh.

Doubs is a capable NFL starter but cannot be treated as a difference-maker in Green Bay’s loaded pass-catching corps. Among six Green Bay pass catchers with at least 15 receiving snaps, Doubs ranks fourth in both target rate (17.6%) and yards after the catch per reception (3.3). His 1.47 YPRR ranks second but pales in comparison to wide receiver Jayden Reed’s 4.93, who also leads the group with an 83.4 PFF receiving grade.

Without Love, fantasy managers should expect head coach Matt LaFleur to lean heavily on the run game while manufacturing touches for Reed, who already notched a 33-yard rushing touchdown in Green Bay’s season opener.

Doubs is a wide receiver to avoid this week.