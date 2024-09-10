Fantasy Football Week 1: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Bucky Irving: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ fourth-round rookie running back gained 62 rushing yards from nine carries and could earn more carries as the season goes on.

• Drop Cole Kmet: The Chicago Bears’ former lead tight end only ran 12 routes in Week 1, and at best, he will be part of a two-man rotation this season.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD