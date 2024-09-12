Fantasy Football: Defenses to exploit in Week 2

• Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins pass defense: Buffalo’s historic successes against Miami bode positively for the passing offense.

• Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers pass and run Defense: Los Angeles can impose its will on Carolina’s talent-deficient defense.

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative redraft and daily fantasy sports roster constructions, particularly in circumstances where a plus matchup is not readily apparent.

The article below breaks down three defenses with exploitable pass-defense and/or run-defense units for fantasy football managers to target in both half-points-per-reception and PPR scoring formats in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Buffalo faced Miami five times over the past two seasons with quarterback Josh Allen under center, and Miami’s coverage unit graded out as the second-worst unit (40.9 PFF coverage grade) while allowing the fourth-most expected points added per play (0.213) and the second-highest positive EPA rate (57.8%) in those games among NFL teams.

The performance compares somewhat starkly to Miami’s overall coverage performance since 2022. Among NFL teams from 2022 to Week 1 of this season, the Dolphins grade out as the third-worst unit (55.3 PFF coverage grade) while allowing the 16th-most EPA per play (0.032) and the eighth-highest positive EPA rate (47.7%), suggesting Buffalo coaches and personnel have a tactical advantage over the division rival.