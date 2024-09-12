Fantasy Football: Defenses to exploit in Week 2

• Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins pass defense: Buffalo’s historic successes against Miami bode positively for the passing offense.
• Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers pass and run Defense: Los Angeles can impose its will on Carolina’s talent-deficient defense.
Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative redraft and daily fantasy sports roster constructions, particularly in circumstances where a plus matchup is not readily apparent.
The article below breaks down three defenses with exploitable pass-defense and/or run-defense units for fantasy football managers to target in both half-points-per-reception and PPR scoring formats in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy managers looking for a fourth pass defense to target can click here to read more about the injury-depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Pass Defense
Buffalo faced Miami five times over the past two seasons with quarterback Josh Allen under center, and Miami’s coverage unit graded out as the second-worst unit (40.9 PFF coverage grade) while allowing the fourth-most expected points added per play (0.213) and the second-highest positive EPA rate (57.8%) in those games among NFL teams.
The performance compares somewhat starkly to Miami’s overall coverage performance since 2022. Among NFL teams from 2022 to Week 1 of this season, the Dolphins grade out as the third-worst unit (55.3 PFF coverage grade) while allowing the 16th-most EPA per play (0.032) and the eighth-highest positive EPA rate (47.7%), suggesting Buffalo coaches and personnel have a tactical advantage over the division rival.
