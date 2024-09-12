2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 2

• Chris Godwin shines against the Washington Commanders: Godwin caught all his eight targets, moving the chains a league-high seven times. He was outstanding in high-leverage situations, catching five passes for 63 yards on third downs.

A strong receiving corps is the backbone of any successful passing attack and provides quarterbacks with reliable targets and the ability to stretch the field. This season, we'll be breaking down the league's best receivers each week, offering a detailed look at each player's impact.

As we dive into these wide receiver rankings, keep in mind that these early-season receiving grades are fluid and will continue to evolve over the coming weeks. Once we have larger sample sizes, the rankings will stabilize, giving a clearer picture of who the top performers are.

Godwin caught all of his eight targets, moving the chains a league-high seven times. He was outstanding in high-leverage situations, catching five passes for 63 yards on third downs. He ended the day with a 149.5 passer rating when targeted.

Lockett led the Seahawks with six catches for 77 yards. Four of his catches came against single coverage, where he gained 50 of those yards. The veteran receiver secured five first downs, recorded two explosive gains of 15-plus yards and averaged 3.85 yards per route run.

Pierce came down with three catches against Houston, including two gains of 50-plus yards. He caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Richardson in the first quarter and a 57-yarder over Jimmie Ward late in the fourth. Pierce finished the day with 125 receiving yards and a perfect passer rating when targeted.

Nico Collins caught six passes, all against zone coverage, and moved the chains with each one. He recorded three gains of 15-plus yards, including two third-down conversions and a 55-yard catch against double coverage.

Rice was the only Chiefs player to surpass three catches or 50 receiving yards against Baltimore. He secured five first downs on seven catches and ranked in the top 10 for yards per route run (4.29) and yards after the catch per reception (10.4). Rice led all receivers with four gains of 15-plus yards in Week 1.