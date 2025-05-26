Fantasy Football ADP Battle: Garrett Wilson vs. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Garrett Wilson stands alone at the top of the New York Jets‘ wide receiver depth chart: With Davante Adams no longer in the picture, Wilson faces little competition for targets in 2025, setting the stage for another high-volume season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. should be in for a breakout season in Year 2: The No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 draft dealt with one of the league’s worst rates of uncatchable targets as a rookie, but even modest regression to the mean could help him meet expectations in 2025.

This fantasy football article series breaks down the toughest draft-day decisions facing fantasy managers, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as a guide. Each installment compares similarly ranked players at the same position, using key stats from previous seasons and contextual factors — including team situation — to identify the better pick.

Today’s matchup features New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as we evaluate the best option to kick off the third round. Let’s break it down.

GARRETT WILSON (WR13) versus MARVIN HARRISON JR. (WR14)

Wilson delivered his first WR1 season in 2024 after narrowly missing top-20 finishes in each of his first two years. Finishing as the PPR WR9, he produced at a high level with Aaron Rodgers — his first significant quarterback upgrade — and will look to do the same with Justin Fields under center in 2025.

Expectations were high for Harrison Jr. heading into his rookie season. Touted as an elite wide receiver prospect and selected fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, he was projected to provide fringe WR1 production. Instead, he finished as the PPR WR33 through 17 weeks. Still, drafters remain optimistic about a breakout in 2025.

INVOLVEMENT IN THE OFFENSE

Wilson earned 152 targets in 2024, the third-most in the league, a major driver behind his WR1-level fantasy production. He was targeted at least 10 times in six games, including a Week 5 outing where he saw 21 targets, tied for the most in a single week by any player that season. Before Davante Adams arrived in Week 7, Wilson led the league with 65 targets through six weeks.

Harrison didn’t finish as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver as a rookie, but he did rank inside the top 20 at the position with 114 total targets. However, as will be detailed shortly, he was hampered by a concerning lack of catchable passes. While he wasn’t consistently the top weekly target in Arizona, maintaining his 21.0% target share should typically be enough to support a top-24 fantasy finish over a full season.

PRODUCTION AND PERFORMANCE

Wilson’s per-route efficiency in 2024 placed him just inside the top 50 wide receivers, suggesting his production stemmed more from sheer volume than elite output. Entering Year 4, his potential as a top-tier receiver still feels untapped. Greater efficiency with his many opportunities could elevate his ceiling, though his projected volume alone keeps that from being a necessity.

For Harrison Jr., the most glaring number is his catchable target rate, which ranked in the eighth percentile among wide receivers, one of the worst marks in the league. With such poor accuracy on his targets, a significant amount of potential production went unrealized. This inefficiency, as detailed earlier, supports the case for positive regression in 2025 and offers a clear path to top-15 fantasy wide receiver status.

HIGH-VALUE TARGET INVOLVEMENT

One of Wilson’s primary advantages over Harrison Jr. in 2024 was his ability to separate, a key factor in securing more catchable targets. That edge wasn’t present for the rookie, who lagged behind most top wide receivers in that area. Wilson’s red-zone involvement also led to four of his seven receiving touchdowns, even while sharing targets with Aaron Rodgers’ preferred option near the goal line, Davante Adams.

Harrison Jr. wasn’t the top red-zone target for his team either, with that role belonging to tight end Trey McBride, who surprisingly finished with just two touchdowns. Still, Harrison Jr. made the most of his chances, converting five touchdowns on 14 red-zone targets.

TEAM PASSING/QUARTERBACK SITUATION

Both wide receivers will catch passes from two of the league’s most mobile quarterbacks. Wilson will be working with the more mobile of the two in Justin Fields, though Fields also comes with the lower passing grade. While his success as a passer has been limited in the NFL, Fields did support a fantasy WR1 for a full season as recently as 2023 with D.J. Moore.

Meanwhile, Murray had his best passing season since 2021, finishing among the top 12 quarterbacks in PFF passing grade. It was his first full healthy season in that stretch, and he should continue to trend upward. Although Murray’s chemistry with Harrison Jr. wasn’t fully developed in their first year together, that’s expected to improve significantly in 2025, a boost that would raise the fantasy outlook for both players.

POTENTIAL 2025 TARGET COMPETITION

After Davante Adams joined the team in Week 7, Wilson ranked as the PPR WR19 for the remainder of the fantasy season — a drop from WR7 before Adams’ arrival. With Adams now gone, the Jets’ target competition is significantly reduced. Allen Lazard is still on the roster as of now, but persistent offseason rumors suggest he could be traded or released, further consolidating the target share in Wilson’s favor for 2025.

In contrast, Harrison Jr. faces stiffer competition in Arizona with Trey McBride, one of the league’s top tight ends. Both players can still be reliable fantasy starters, but McBride’s favored usage in the red zone poses the biggest threat to Harrison Jr.’s touchdown upside, assuming McBride’s efficiency in that area improves in 2025.

Garrett Wilson vs. Marvin Harrison Jr.: Target Maps (2024) Powered by PFF Garrett Wilson Marvin Harrison Jr.

While the final decision is yours, don’t head into your draft unprepared. Check out PFF’s latest fantasy football rankings to see exactly where Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of your targets stack up for the upcoming season.