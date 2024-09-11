All
NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 2

2Y2A4K1 Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) blocks on offense against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

By Zoltán Buday

• Familiar faces are at the top of the rankings: The Eagles and Lions finished Nos. 1 and 2 in PFF's final offensive line rankings for last season, and they lead the way after Week 1 of the 2024 campaign.

• The Chiefs crack the top five: Jawaan Taylor is off to a good start in 2024. His 82.8 PFF run-blocking grade in Week 1 ranked fourth among right tackles.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:
Red text = weakest link

1. Detroit Lions

Projected Week 2 starters:

LT Taylor Decker
LG Kevin Zeitler
C Frank Ragnow
RG Graham Glasgow
RT Penei Sewell

Compared to the standards the Lions' offensive line set over the past two seasons, the unit had a relatively bad Week 1 game in pass protection. Detroit allowed 10 total pressures on 32 dropbacks, leading to an 82.8 PFF pass-blocking efficiency score. Last season, they earned a lower score in just four games.

The unit had just one change compared to 2023, adding veteran left guard Kevin Zeitler, who earned a 62.2 PFF overall grade against the Rams — the lowest grade on the Detroit offensive line.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell started the season on a high, as he did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

