NFL season-long statistical review after Week 1: Team tiers, pass rates and more

• The Buccaneers' offense leads the way: Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay carved up the Commanders in Week 1, and they pace the pack in our offensive team tiers as a result.

• Mike Macdonald has his defense in good shape already: Seattle's new head coach has his unit at the top of our tiers after Week 1, following a strong showing against the Denver Broncos.

This article will be a weekly statistical review of all NFL teams during the 2023 season.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

Note that the opponent adjustments and time-weighting, of course, don’t play a role after only one week of games.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency: