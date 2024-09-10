All
NFL season-long statistical review after Week 1: Team tiers, pass rates and more

2Y21MWG Tampa, Florida, USA. 8th Sep, 2024. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts to a first down after running the ball against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Tampa. (Credit Image: © Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Timo Riske

• The Buccaneers' offense leads the way: Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay carved up the Commanders in Week 1, and they pace the pack in our offensive team tiers as a result.

• Mike Macdonald has his defense in good shape already: Seattle's new head coach has his unit at the top of our tiers after Week 1, following a strong showing against the Denver Broncos.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

This article will be a weekly statistical review of all NFL teams during the 2023 season.

For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades from the 2024 NFL season, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

Note that the opponent adjustments and time-weighting, of course, don’t play a role after only one week of games.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency:

