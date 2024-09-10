All
Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 1

2Y1GHM4 Sao Paulo, Brazil. 06th Sep, 2024. Saquon Barkley of Philadelphia Eagles against Green Bay Packers, during the NFL Brazil game, at Arena Corinthians Stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 06, 2024 Photo: Gledston Tavares/DiaEsportivo/Alamy Live News Credit: DiaEsportivo/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

Saquon Barkley enters the top 10: The Philadelphia Eagles running back shined in his debut, scoring the most points for a fantasy running back despite playing a playoff-caliber team.

Puka Nacua freefalls: Nacua was considered a first-round pick, but the Los Angeles Rams receiver will likely land on injured reserve after a Week 1 injury.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 13
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank
1 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1
2 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1
3 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2
4 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2
5 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3
6 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR4
7 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR5
8 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR6
9 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3
10 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB4
11 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB5
12 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR7
13 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB6
14 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB7
15 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR8
16 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB8
17 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9
18 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB9
19 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1
20 WR Nico Collins Texans WR10
21 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2
22 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR11
23 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB10
24 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1
25 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR12
26 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB11
27 WR Chris Olave Saints WR13
28 WR Drake London Falcons WR14
29 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2
30 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR15
31 RB James Cook Bills RB12
32 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB13
33 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3
34 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR16
35 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR17
36 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4
37 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR18
38 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR19
39 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB14
40 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE3
41 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR20
42 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR21
43 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR22
44 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR23
45 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE4
46 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE5
47 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5
48 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR24
49 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB15
50 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR25
51 TE George Kittle 49ers TE6
52 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB16
53 RB James Conner Cardinals RB17
54 WR George Pickens Steelers WR26
55 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE7
56 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB18
57 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB19
58 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR27
59 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB20
60 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR28
61 WR Tank Dell Texans WR29
62 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR30
63 RB David Montgomery Lions RB21
64 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB22
65 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE8
66 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR31
67 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB6
68 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR32
69 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR33
70 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB7
71 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR34
72 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB8
73 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR35
74 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB23
75 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE9
76 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB9
77 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB24
78 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR36
79 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB25
80 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR37
81 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR38
82 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB26
83 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE10
84 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB27
85 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR39
86 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB28
87 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB10
88 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR40
89 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB11
90 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB29
91 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR41
92 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB30
93 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB31
94 WR Christian Watson Packers WR42
95 RB Zamir White Raiders RB32
96 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR43
97 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB33
98 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR44
99 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR45
100 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR46
101 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB12
102 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE11
103 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB34
104 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR47
105 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB35
106 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR48
107 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE12
108 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB36
109 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB37
110 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE13
111 TE David Njoku Browns TE14
112 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB38
113 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB39
114 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR49
115 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB13
116 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB40
117 QB Jordan Love Packers QB14
118 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB41
119 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB42
120 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB15
121 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB43
122 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR50
123 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB44
124 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR51
125 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR52
126 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR53
127 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR54
128 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB45
129 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR55
130 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE15
131 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB46
132 QB Jared Goff Lions QB16
133 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB47
134 WR Mike Williams Jets WR56
135 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR57
136 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR58
137 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE16
138 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR59
139 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB48
140 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB17
141 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR60
142 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR61
143 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR62
144 RB Blake Corum Rams RB49
145 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB18
146 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB19
147 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB20
148 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB50
149 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB51
150 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB52
151 WR Josh Downs Colts WR63
152 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB21
153 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR64
154 QB Derek Carr Saints QB22
155 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE17
156 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB53
157 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR65
158 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB23
159 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR66
160 RB Ray Davis Bills RB54
161 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB24
162 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB25
163 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB55
164 QB Will Levis Titans QB26
165 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB56
166 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE18
167 WR Devaughn Vele Broncos WR67
168 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB57
169 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR68
170 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB27
171 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR69
172 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR70
173 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB28
174 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE19
175 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB58
176 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB59
177 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB29
178 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR71
179 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB30
180 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR72
181 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB60
182 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR73
183 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB31
184 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR74
185 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR75
186 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE20
187 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE21
188 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB32
189 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB61
190 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR76
191 TE Chig Okonkwo Titans TE22
192 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE23
193 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB62
194 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE24
195 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE25
196 WR Mack Hollins Bills WR77
197 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB63
198 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE26
199 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE27
200 WR Tyler Johnson Rams WR78
