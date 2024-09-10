Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 1

• Saquon Barkley enters the top 10: The Philadelphia Eagles running back shined in his debut, scoring the most points for a fantasy running back despite playing a playoff-caliber team.

• Puka Nacua freefalls: Nacua was considered a first-round pick, but the Los Angeles Rams receiver will likely land on injured reserve after a Week 1 injury.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 13