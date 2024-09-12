All
Fantasy Football RB Report: Touches, schemes, matchups, more ahead of Week 2

2Y1B70D Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) tries to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By Michelle Magdziuk

• Three running backs play 90% or more of their teams' offensive snaps: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and Falcons’ Kyren Williams look to be the NFL’s top workhorse backs in the NFL following Week 1.

Justice Hill outshines Derrick Henry in Week 1: The Ravens leaned on Justice Hill in Week 1 against the Chiefs. 

J.K. Dobbins is back: Following two devastating injuries that kept him off the field for most of the last three seasons, Dobbins went off in his first game with the Chargers.

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

With Week 1 officially in the books, we know a lot more about how coaches plan to utilize their running backs this season.

Multiple running backs who we expected to get a workhorse role ended up having to share their backfield, and backs we thought would be in a 50/50 split ended up dominating their counterparts in touches and snaps. 

Here are the top running back takeaways from Week 1 that could significantly impact fantasy points in Week 2 and beyond.

Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson & Kyren Williams make the 90% club 

Taylor's 95.5% snap share led all running backs in Week 1. No other Colts running back even saw a single touch in their season debuts, while Taylor’s backup, Trey Sermon, was on the field for just two snaps. Taylor is primed to be a premier workhorse back in the 2024 season. This week, he has a juicy matchup against a Packers defense that just allowed Saquon Barkley to put up over 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns. 

Jonathan Taylor’s upcoming matchups: at Packers, vs. Bears, vs. Steelers 

Any worries that Blake Corum might steal Kyren Williams' job can be put to rest; Williams played 91% of the Rams' offensive snaps in Week 1, while Corum didn’t even step onto the playing field. It appears Williams is in line for another huge year and should be considered a top-five RB play going forward. He gets a delicious matchup against the Cardinals in Week 2. 

Kyren William’s upcoming matchups: at Cardinals, vs. 49ers, at Bears 

Bijan Robinson finally got the workload he's deserved under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. In Week 1,  Robinson played a career-high 90.9% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and tied his career-high with 23 touches. Splitting the backfield with Tyler Allgeier seems to be a thing of the past, giving Robinson the upside to finish as the RB1 overall this season. 

Bijan Robinson’s upcoming matchups: at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Saints

