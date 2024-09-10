Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season

• Jared Verse enjoys a promising debut: The Rams rookie totaled five quarterback pressures and picked up his first career sack against the Lions.

• Taliese Fuaga proves his worth at left tackle: Despite never playing left tackle in college, Fuaga didn’t lose any of his 28 pass-blocking reps and earned an outstanding 87.3 PFF pass-blocking grade.

The quarterbacks may have struggled in their regular-season debuts performances, but there were plenty of other key first-rounders who played well in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

We’ll track all 32 first-round picks’ progress this season, including their PFF grades and principal opponents.

Overall Rookie Grade: 47.4 (Rank: 2/3)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 1 Snaps: 56

Week 1 Grade: 47.4

Williams struggled to find a rhythm in his first regular-season game. He threw for just 95 yards on the day while earning a 48.4 passing grade. He also committed two turnover-worthy plays. Williams struggled to make plays within structure, which is likely to be his biggest adjustment to playing in the NFL. He completed just eight of his 20 passes that were thrown to his first read.

Nothing went particularly well for Chicago’s offense, so the team, including Williams, will need to figure things out in a hurry if they want to win in Houston next week.