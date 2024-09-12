2024 NFL defensive line rankings ahead of Week 2

• T.J. Watt powers the Steelers to a dominant performance: Watt's incredible 95.3 overall grade was highlighted by three sacks (two negated by penalties), two forced fumbles (negated by penalties) and a 21.4% pass-rush win rate.

• Houston Texans come in at No. 32: The Texans ranked last in run-defense grade and 24th in pass-rush grade in Week 1.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time:

The defensive line is the heart of any successful defense, tasked with both disrupting the opposing quarterback with a pass rush and shutting down rushing attacks at the line of scrimmage.

Elite defensive lines can change the course of a game by applying pressure, forcing hurried throws and creating turnovers while also stifling run plays to control the tempo.

This season, we will monitor NFL defensive line play all season long. Unlike our offensive line rankings, which in some cases consider previous-season rankings, these rankings will be based purely on 2024 play.

While the New York Jets were our top defensive line heading into the season, their poor play on Monday Night Football means they come in at No. 31 ahead of Week 2. Expect these rankings to drastically change over the first few weeks of the season and stabilize as we enter October.

Key:

Red text = Players with grades below 60.0

Best player = highest-graded player

Top five snap counts

The Steelers pass rush dominated Falcons QB Kirk Cousins throughout the game, earning a 90.7 pass-rush grade while holding Cousins to a 27.7 passing grade under pressure. Despite their usual blitz-heavy approach, the Steelers blitzed on just 14% of plays, effectively generating pressure without relying on frequent blitzes.

Watt's incredible 95.3 overall grade was highlighted by three sacks (two of which were negated by penalties), two forced fumbles (also negated by penalties) and a 21.4% pass-rush win rate.

Top five snap counts

A highly regarded unit entering the season, the Lions defensive line delivered. Onwuzurike posted a 76.4 pass-rush grade, generating five total pressures and two stops, while the entire unit earned an impressive 91.3 pass-rush grade.

Top Player: Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson did his best not to be outdone by Watt, earning a 94.0 overall grade and an incredible 95.7 pass-rush grade. He racked up 11 total pressures, as he was seemingly unblockable on Sunday night.

Top five snap counts

The trio of Mack, Bosa, and Ford led the way for the defense against the Raiders, earning the highest grades on the unit. Mack recorded two sacks and five total pressures, while the group combined for four sacks overall. The unit's 75.7 run-defense grade ranked second in Week 1.

Top Player: Joey Bosa

Bosa tallied a sack but was most impressive defending the run, as he earned a 93.7 run-defense grade.