All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Week 2

2Y2A49Y Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

By Nathan Jahnke

Cooper Kupp is a top-five wide receiver again: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is on the top of the depth chart with Puka Nacua injured and is coming off a career game.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons, per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts to have achieved this.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished 11th in accuracy last season, were fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of two analysts with three top-five finishes over the past five seasons.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation. 

Last Updated: 3:00 p.m Tuesday, September 10th
Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Injury Report
1 Jalen Hurts Eagles Falcons
2 Josh Allen Bills @Dolphins
3 Lamar Jackson Ravens Raiders
4 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Bengals
5 Kyler Murray Cardinals Rams
6 Jayden Daniels Commanders Giants
7 Anthony Richardson Colts @Packers
8 C.J. Stroud Texans Bears
9 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Bills
10 Brock Purdy 49ers @Vikings
11 Jared Goff Lions Buccaneers
12 Dak Prescott Cowboys Saints
13 Justin Fields Steelers @Broncos
14 Matthew Stafford Rams @Cardinals
15 Joe Burrow Bengals @Chiefs
16 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers @Lions
17 Justin Herbert Chargers @Panthers
18 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Browns
19 Caleb Williams Bears @Texans
20 Aaron Rodgers Jets @Titans
21 Kirk Cousins Falcons @Eagles
22 Daniel Jones Giants @Commanders
23 Geno Smith Seahawks @Patriots
24 Derek Carr Saints @Cowboys
25 Sam Darnold Vikings 49ers
26 Deshaun Watson Browns @Jaguars
27 Malik Willis Packers Colts
28 Bryce Young Panthers Chargers
29 Jacoby Brissett Patriots Seahawks
30 Will Levis Titans Jets
31 Gardner Minshew II Raiders @Ravens
32 Bo Nix Broncos Steelers

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 2 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.