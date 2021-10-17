Fantasy Football Week 6 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

NFL Week 6 gave us another quadruple-header, starting with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars from London and ending with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

This is the first of nine weeks where some NFL teams have bye weeks, so some players will now be in the spotlight after spending the majority of the fantasy football season on the bench.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

MIA @ JAX | CIN @ DET | KC @ WFT | HOU @ IND | GB @ CHI | LAC @ BAL | LAR @ NYG | MIN @ CAR | ARZ @ CLE | LV @ DEN | DAL @ NE | SEA @ PIT

Jaylen Waddle : 10 receptions, 70 yards, 2 TD (27.1% threat rate)

Marvin Jones Jr. : 7 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (13.4 aDOT)

Hold on Myles Gaskin: Gaskin led the Dolphins backfield early in the game. However, a fumble and a drop made Miami turn toward Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed, who were more effective on the ground today. The Miami Dolphins' backfield has been a fluid situation all season. Because of his talent, we expect Gaskin to lead this group again next week, but there is no guarantee.

Don’t overreact to the Dolphins' receiving numbers: Three of Miami's top four wide receivers were out due to injury today. Mack Hollins was an every-down receiver, but he would typically play very few snaps. The lack of pass-catchers also led to more two-tight end sets that included Mike Gesicki. Durham Smythe was also more involved in the passing game than usual. Once the receiving room is healthier, these players won’t impact the game as much as they did today.

Buy low on Laviska Shenault Jr.: The Jaguars’ top two wide receivers had a great matchup coming into the game, and that was before we knew the Dolphins' top two cornerbacks would be out. Shenault was tied for the most-targeted receiver for Jacksonville but inaccurate throws and drops held him back.

Add Dan Arnold: The former Panther remained the Jaguars' top tight end for the second straight week. He caught two passes for 27 yards. There was also a target that didn’t show up on the stat sheet due to a defensive penalty. The Jacksonville wide receivers had an advantage this week, but Arnold should lead the team in receptions and receiving yards in others.

