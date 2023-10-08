NFL Week 5 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ passing game was clicking: Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones all achieved at least 11 PPR points.

• Only Stefon Diggs hits for the Buffalo Bills: Diggs has gained at least 100 yards in four of five games this season and has averaged a touchdown per week.

• Injuries impact both teams: Zay Jones was taken out in the second half, while multiple Bills defenders either missed this game or departed early.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023.

Travis Etienne Jr. : 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 touchdowns

Stefon Diggs : 8 receptions, 121 yards, 1 touchdown

Zay Jones temporarily returns to the Jaguars: Jones missed time in Week 2 and in each of the previous two games with a knee injury. A knee injury in this game forced him to exit in the third quarter.

Jones played well in Week 1 with five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

He played the majority of snaps in 12 personnel over Christian Kirk both in the preseason and to start the regular season, which hurt Kirk’s fantasy value.

Jones played the vast majority of snaps in 11 personnel in this game prior to exiting, but it was Kirk playing ahead of Jones in 12 personnel most of the time.

It’s possible that the Jaguars were easing Jones in after his missing time or that Kirk played so well the past few weeks that he has earned the job. This is something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, especially once Jones is healthy enough to get off the injury list.

All three wide receivers found some success in this game. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 122 yards, Kirk caught six passes for 78 yards and Jones caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

A nightmare game for James Cook: Cook ran five times for -4 yards and caught three passes for 25 yards.

Cook ran the ball at least 12 times in each of his first four games, but this was the first game where the Bills were down early.

While it was exciting to see Cook take goal-line snaps last week, he saw fewer snaps on third downs and the Bills were generally rotating their running backs more often.

That kind of rotation continued in this contest. The problem is the Bills were down throughout the game, which led them to pass a lot more than in past weeks.

Cook hasn’t been as involved in the passing game relative to his routes run in recent weeks, and that carried on.

We can expect Cook to be a fantasy starter in most games where the Bills are clear favorites. But when the game is expected to be closer, Cook might not be worth the start.

Miscellaneous Notes

Calvin Ridley and Dalton Kincaid were both evaluated for concussions in the second half and returned shortly after.

Kincaid played more offensive snaps last week than Dawson Knox for the first time. This week, it was back to Knox seeing more playing time and also running more routes. He should be left on fantasy benches until this changes.

Trent Sherfield has spent most of the season as the Bills’ third wide receiver, with Deonte Harty the third in clear passing situations. Khalil Shakir has slowly but surely gained more playing time as the season has progressed, limiting both Sherfield and Harty.

Jamal Agnew was inactive due to injury last week. He returned this week and took a few snaps early on but didn’t play as much as he normally would — especially given Zay Jones ’ injury. It was mostly Tim Jones taking over for Zay Jones in the second half.

