NFL Week 2 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Alvin Kamara hits the hat trick: The New Orleans Saints achieved a dominant road victory that included Kamara scoring three touchdowns in the first half.

• Newcomer running backs with big days: Both the Green Bay Packers‘ Josh Jacobs and the Los Angeles Chargers‘ J.K. Dobbins built on their strong Week 1’s with effective 130-plus-yard rushing performances.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

J.K. Dobbins : 17 carries, 131 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 0 receiving yards

Quentin Johnston : 5 receptions, 51 yards, 2 touchdowns

J.K. Dobbins starts for the Chargers: He replaces Gus Edwards as the Chargers' primary running back.

Dobbins put together an excellent Week 1 performance with 10 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown while Edwards ran 11 times for 26 yards. He was rewarded with the Week 2 start, although the backfield split was similar to Week 1. Dobbins and Edwards split early downs while Dobbins was the primary passing down back.

The biggest difference was that Dobbins played the goal-line snaps, although his one touchdown came on a 43-yard run. As long as the Chargers are in-game scripts that enable them to run a lot, Edwards and Dobbins should be expected to be heavily involved in the run game. It will be interesting to see the split when the Chargers play from behind. Theoretically, Dobbins would be playing more snaps in those games.

Dobbins is a must-start player going forward. The big question is if he can earn more playing time to maintain being a top-five running back. It’s also reasonable to consider cutting Edwards. These are the game scripts where he should have the most fantasy value, but he hasn’t achieved fantasy-starting production.

Quentin Johnston shines as the healthy wide receiver: Johnston was the Chargers' main healthy outside wide receiver and doubled his career touchdown total.

D.J. Chark Jr. is on injured reserve while Josh Palmer was questionable for this game due to a knee injury. Palmer rotated out much more than usual, including barely playing in the fourth quarter. He also spent some time in the medical tent.

Johnston’s role wasn’t much different from last week or most of last season. The big difference this time around is that he caught his targets and they happened to go for touchdowns.

Johnston is worth a waiver add in deeper leagues. There is a chance this is the start of his career turning around. It’s more likely he won’t be as big of a focal point in the offense as the season goes on once Palmer and Chark are healthier and Ladd McConkey becomes a bigger part of the offense.

Chuba Hubbard pulls slightly ahead of running back rotation: The Panthers rotated their running backs by drive, which favored Hubbard.

The Panthers rotated by drive last week. Hubbard took two drives to Sanders' one, but the drives Miles Sanders played were much longer. In this game, Hubbard was the primary running back for most of the game, playing 20-of-28 snaps over the first eight drives. However, Sanders played significantly in the last 16 minutes of the game, which brought the playing time much closer to even.

Hubarrd was the better player, averaging 6.4 yards per carry compared to Sanders' 2.9. Hubbard also caught four passes for 14 yards. If the Panthers' offense starts putting drives together, Hubbard would have a bit more fantasy value.

Miscellaneous Notes

While Jonathan Mingo played ahead of Xavier Legette last week, Legette ended up playing more snaps. This week, Mingo started the game and was clearly ahead in offensive snaps.

Panthers veteran Tommy Tremble made his 2024 debut after missing all of the preseason along with Week 1. He immediately entered a two-man rotation at tight end with Ja’Tavion Sanders . The fourth-round rookie seemed like a possible sleeper early in the season, but this rotation will make it very difficult for him to become a fantasy starter.

Rookie running back Kimani Vidal was a healthy inactive for the Chargers for a second straight week.

Tight end Hayden Hurst continues to be the clear receiving tight end for the Chargers. His snap count will be higher when the games are closer for Los Angeles, but he still isn’t receiving many targets. Eric Tomlinson played so much because they ran a lot of 22 personnel with defensive lineman Scott Matlock at fullback.

