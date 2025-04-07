Fantasy Football 2025: Dynasty trade value chart

• The 1.01 is worth more this year than past seasons: Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a top-tier running back, with a large gap between him and everyone else.

• A deep single-quarterback class, but not superflex: The substantial depth at running back makes the value of mid-to-late first-round picks better than last year, but the poor quarterback class compared to the previous season makes the mid-to-late first-round picks not as strong as last year in superflex leagues.

The 2025 NFL Draft is just weeks away, making this the perfect time for dynasty fantasy football managers to capitalize on player and draft pick values. Although most rookie drafts happen after the NFL draft, savvy managers can gain a competitive advantage by trading for players or picks now, before depth charts shift dramatically.

To help guide your dynasty trades, we've provided updated 2025 dynasty trade value charts for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and rookie draft picks. As in previous seasons, the top-ranked player or pick in each category is set at a value of 100, with all other rankings scaled accordingly.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 7

2025 Draft Picks

Pick 1QB Value Superflex Value 1.01 83 66 1.02 51 43 1.03 42 36 1.04 40 35 1.05 40 33 1.06 38 32 1.07 35 32 1.08 34 30 1.09 33 28 1.10 31 27 1.11 31 26 1.12 29 24 2.01 26 24 2.02 25 23 2.03 20 20 2.04 18 19 2.05 16 18 2.06 16 18 2.07 15 16 2.08 15 14 2.09 14 13 2.10 13 12 2.11 13 12 2.12 12 11 3.01 12 11 3.02 12 10 3.03 11 10 3.04 10 10 3.05 9 9 3.06 9 8 3.07 9 7 3.08 9 7 3.09 7 7 3.10 6 7 3.11 6 6 3.12 6 6

