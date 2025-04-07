2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Fantasy Football 2025: Dynasty trade value chart

2YNETPG Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Nathan Jahnke

• The 1.01 is worth more this year than past seasons: Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a top-tier running back, with a large gap between him and everyone else.

• A deep single-quarterback class, but not superflex: The substantial depth at running back makes the value of mid-to-late first-round picks better than last year, but the poor quarterback class compared to the previous season makes the mid-to-late first-round picks not as strong as last year in superflex leagues.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft is just weeks away, making this the perfect time for dynasty fantasy football managers to capitalize on player and draft pick values. Although most rookie drafts happen after the NFL draft, savvy managers can gain a competitive advantage by trading for players or picks now, before depth charts shift dramatically.

To help guide your dynasty trades, we've provided updated 2025 dynasty trade value charts for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and rookie draft picks. As in previous seasons, the top-ranked player or pick in each category is set at a value of 100, with all other rankings scaled accordingly.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 7

2025 Draft Picks

Pick1QB ValueSuperflex Value
1.018366
1.025143
1.034236
1.044035
1.054033
1.063832
1.073532
1.083430
1.093328
1.103127
1.113126
1.122924
2.012624
2.022523
2.032020
2.041819
2.051618
2.061618
2.071516
2.081514
2.091413
2.101312
2.111312
2.121211
3.011211
3.021210
3.031110
3.041010
3.0599
3.0698
3.0797
3.0897
3.0977
3.1067
3.1166
3.1266

Quarterback

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Jayden DanielsCommanders50100
Josh AllenBills4999
Lamar JacksonRavens4698
Jalen HurtsEagles4297
Joe BurrowBengals3787
Patrick MahomesChiefs3084
Bo NixBroncos2563
Justin HerbertChargers2451
Jordan LovePackers2449
Kyler MurrayCardinals2347
Brock Purdy49ers2244
C.J. StroudTexans2143
Caleb WilliamsBears1942
Baker MayfieldBuccaneers1842
Dak PrescottCowboys1740
Jared GoffLions1739
Drake MayePatriots1638
Justin FieldsJets1637
Cam WardRookie1636
Tua TagovailoaDolphins1534

Running Back

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Bijan RobinsonFalcons8669
Ashton JeantyRookie8366
Jahmyr GibbsLions6854
De'Von AchaneDolphins6252
Bucky IrvingBuccaneers5950
Omarion HamptonRookie5143
Saquon BarkleyEagles4539
Breece HallJets4438
Kenneth Walker IIISeahawks4336
Jonathan TaylorColts4335
TreVeyon HendersonRookie4235
James CookBills4134
Quinshon JudkinsRookie4032
Kyren WilliamsRams3931
Kaleb JohnsonRookie3830
Chase BrownBengals3528
Josh JacobsPackers3326
Cam SkatteboRookie2923
Chuba HubbardPanthers2922
Christian McCaffrey49ers2721
Joe MixonTexans2720
Tyrone Tracy Jr.Giants2720
Derrick HenryRavens2419
Jaylen WarrenSteelers2319
Brian Robinson Jr.Commanders2318
Isiah PachecoChiefs2218
Jordan MasonVikings2218
Najee HarrisChargers2117
David MontgomeryLions2117
Alvin KamaraSaints2016
Zach CharbonnetSeahawks2016
James ConnerCardinals2016
Tony PollardTitans2016
Travis Etienne Jr.Jaguars2015
Rhamondre StevensonPatriots1915
Tank BigsbyJaguars1915
Trey BensonCardinals1814
Tyjae SpearsTitans1713
Rachaad WhiteBuccaneers1713
D'Andre SwiftBears1613
Dylan SampsonRookie1613
Jonathon BrooksPanthers1512
Blake CorumRams1412
DJ GiddensRookie1412
Jerome FordBrowns1311
Devin NealRookie1311
Aaron Jones Sr.Vikings1311
Tyler AllgeierFalcons1311
Bhayshul TutenRookie1311
Damien MartinezRookie1210
Javonte WilliamsCowboys1210
Ray DavisBills1210
RJ HarveyRookie1210
Kendre MillerSaints1210
MarShawn LloydPackers1110
Jaylen WrightDolphins119
Braelon AllenJets108
Audric EstimeBroncos108
Jaleel McLaughlinBroncos108
Rico DowdlePanthers108
J.K. DobbinsFree Agent97
Ollie Gordon IIRookie97
Trevor EtienneRookie97
Jarquez HunterRookie97
Roschon JohnsonBears97
Elijah MitchellChiefs86
Antonio GibsonPatriots86
Nick ChubbFree Agent76
Isaac Guerendo49ers66

Wide Receiver

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Ja'Marr ChaseBengals10081
Justin JeffersonVikings9578
Puka NacuaRams9275
Malik NabersGiants8972
Brian Thomas Jr.Jaguars8060
CeeDee LambCowboys7456
Amon-Ra St. BrownLions7155
Drake LondonFalcons5648
Nico CollinsTexans5346
Ladd McConkeyChargers5245
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks4841
Garrett WilsonJets4741
A.J. BrownEagles4540
Tee HigginsBengals4437
Marvin Harrison Jr.Cardinals4133
Tetairoa McMillanRookie4032
Rashee RiceChiefs3931
Xavier WorthyChiefs3730
Zay FlowersRavens3629
DeVonta SmithEagles3629
Luther Burden IIIRookie3528
Chris OlaveSaints3427
Jordan AddisonVikings3427
Matthew GoldenRookie3427
Emeka EgbukaRookie3326
Rome OdunzeBears3225
Jaylen WaddleDolphins3225
Terry McLaurinCommanders3225
Jameson WilliamsLions3124
Travis HunterRookie3124
D.K. MetcalfSteelers3023
D.J. MooreBears2922
Jerry JeudyBrowns2822
Brandon Aiyuk49ers2821
George PickensSteelers2821
Elic AyomanorRookie2620
Chris GodwinBuccaneers2620
Tyreek HillDolphins2620
Khalil ShakirBills2519
Jayden ReedPackers2319
Courtland SuttonBroncos2218
Jakobi MeyersRaiders2217
Deebo Samuel Sr.Commanders2117
Jauan Jennings49ers2016
Jack BechRookie2016
Mike EvansBuccaneers1915
Davante AdamsRams1915
Josh DownsColts1915
Ricky Pearsall49ers1814
Jalen McMillanBuccaneers1814
Jayden HigginsRookie1814
Keon ColemanBills1713
Rashid ShaheedSaints1713
Michael Pittman Jr.Colts1613
Tre HarrisRookie1512
Darnell MooneyFalcons1512
Calvin RidleyTitans1512
Cooper KuppSeahawks1412
Christian KirkTexans1411
Cedric TillmanBrowns1310
Marvin Mims Jr.Broncos1210
Xavier RestrepoRookie1210
Romeo DoubsPackers1110
Quentin JohnstonChargers1110
Tank DellTexans119
Jaylin NoelRookie119
Stefon DiggsPatriots119
Xavier LegettePanthers119
Jalen RoyalsRookie108
Jalen CokerPanthers108
Rashod BatemanRavens108
Adonai MitchellColts108
Isaiah BondRookie97
Hollywood BrownChiefs97
Dontayvion WicksPackers97
Wan'Dale RobinsonGiants97
Michael WilsonCardinals87
Amari CooperFree Agent86
DeMario DouglasPatriots86
Alec PierceColts86
Tutu AtwellRams86
Christian WatsonPackers86
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingSeahawks66

Tight End

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Brock BowersRaiders7757
Trey McBrideCardinals6553
Sam LaPortaLions3830
George Kittle49ers3326
Tyler WarrenRookie3124
T.J. HockensonVikings3023
Colston LovelandRookie2519
Dalton KincaidBills2319
Mark AndrewsRavens2117
Tucker KraftPackers1914
Jonnu SmithDolphins1814
David NjokuBrowns1814
Jake FergusonCowboys1713
Kyle PittsFalcons1613
Dallas GoedertEagles1512
Evan EngramBroncos1311
Chig OkonkwoTitans119
Travis KelceChiefs119
Brenton StrangeJaguars98
Isaiah LikelyRavens97
