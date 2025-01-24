All
Top 2025 NFL free agents at every position

2Y5T3AG Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 22nd Sep, 2024. September 22, 2024: Khalil Mack #52 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Charges at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward/Apparent Media Group (Credit Image: © AMG/AMG via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By PFF.com

Now that the end of the 2024-25 NFL season is in sight, the free agency picture is coming into focus and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top 2025 free agents at every position. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents and here for contract projections.

Quarterback

  1. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
  2. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Running Back

  1. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
  2. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receiver

  1. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  3. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills

Tight End

  1. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
  2. Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
  3. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Offensive Tackle

  1. Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
  2. Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings
  3. Tyron Smith, New York Jets

Guard

  1. Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
  3. Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

Center

  1. Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons
  2. Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
  3. Coleman Shelton, Chicago Bears

Interior Defender

  1. Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys
  2. Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions

Edge Defender

  1. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
  2. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Haason Reddick, New York Jets

Linebacker

  1. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
  2. Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders

Cornerback

  1. D.J. Reed, New York Jets
  2. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
  3. Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills

Safety

  1. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
  2. Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
  3. Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

