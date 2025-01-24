Top 2025 NFL free agents at every position

Now that the end of the 2024-25 NFL season is in sight, the free agency picture is coming into focus and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.
Here are the top 2025 free agents at every position. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents and here for contract projections.
Other Free Agency Reading:
- Best landing spots for PFF's top 15 free agents: Offense
- Best landing spots for PFF's top 15 free agents: Defense
- One 2025 free agent each NFL team can't afford to lose
- Every NFL team’s highest-graded pending free agent from 2024
- One free agent every NFL team should pursue in 2025
Quarterback
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
- Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Running Back
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Wide Receiver
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Tight End
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Offensive Tackle
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Guard
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Center
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Interior Defender
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Edge Defender
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Linebacker
- Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
- Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
- Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Cornerback
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!
Safety
Click here for the full list, including analysis and PFF data!