2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Running backs

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top running backs slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 20

Jones took a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason and looks set to be one of the top running backs available again in 2025. His 75.8 PFF rushing grade in the regular season ranked 22nd among running backs, and he brings consistent production as the owner of eight straight 75.0-plus PFF overall grades.

Top free agent comparison: Mark Ingram, 2019

Player Missed tackles forced per attempt Yards after contact per attempt Receiving grade Yards per route run APY as % of Cap at signing Aaron Jones 0.18 3.12 65.4 1.31 ? Mark Ingram 0.12 3.01 64.6 1.23 2.6%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 45

Harris is a model of consistency, and there’s value in that even if he isn’t the most explosive or shifty player in the open field. His 1,097 rushing attempts since he entered the league in 2021 rank second to only Derrick Henry over the span, his 4,316 rushing yards rank fifth and his 3,203 yards after first contact place fourth. The best thing going for Harris may not even be his own production, but the fact that nearly every starting running back signed last offseason — Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Henry, to name a few — had outstanding 2024 seasons.

However, a factor we reference every year in free agency work is the quality of the upcoming draft class at the position, and the 2025 NFL Draft running back group is both strong at the top and remarkably deep, which does not help Harris' cause.

Top free agent comparison: Melvin Gordon, 2020

Player Missed tackles forced per attempt Yards after contact per attempt Receiving grade Yards per route run APY as % of Cap at signing Najee Harris 0.22 2.96 61.1 1.12 ? Melvin Gordon 0.19 2.56 54.8 1.66 4.0%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 62

Dobbins’ return to form in 2024 was as remarkable an NFL storyline as any across the league, with an avalanche of lower-body injuries plaguing him over the past few years. The former Baltimore Raven reunited with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who assumed the same role in a reunion of his own with Jim Harbaugh. Dobbins has always been productive and difficult to bring down when healthy; it’s just the staying healthy part that is the real challenge.

Top free agent comparison: Alexander Mattison, 2023

Player Missed tackles forced per attempt Yards after contact per attempt Receiving grade Yards per route run APY as % of Cap at signing J.K. Dobbins 0.18 2.99 55.7 0.7 ? Alexander Mattison 0.24 2.78 51.0 0.9 1.5%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 90

The fact that Chubb suited up at all in 2024 after an ugly knee injury sustained in 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers speaks to his remarkable resilience, making a similar recovery from a nasty college knee injury to have one of the most efficient starts to a career for any running back to ever play the game. Chubb was not his usual elusive and bruising self in 2024, ceding some work to Jerome Ford after being given a fairly large role upon his return, but it’s entirely possible he just needs another full offseason to get his body right for an NFL game workload.

Top free agent comparison: Carlos Hyde, 2021

Player Missed tackles forced per attempt Yards after contact per attempt Receiving grade Yards per route run APY as % of Cap at signing Nick Chubb 0.21 2.98 44.4 0.51 ? Carlos Hyde 0.17 2.80 50.5 0.42 1.2%

