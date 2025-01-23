2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Offensive tackles

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top offensive tackles slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 8

It's hard to argue that any player improved their free-agency stock more this season than the Ravens‘ left tackle. After a devastating ankle injury in 2021 seemed to stall his career, Ronnie Stanley was back to top form in 2024, posting an impressive 79.6 PFF pass-blocking grade through the first 12 weeks.

Top free agent comparison: Anthony Castonzo, 2020

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Ronnie Stanley 80.3 76.0 9.5% ? Anthony Castonzo 84.8 77.3 9.9% 8.3%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 17

Robinson was part of a Jaguars team that had a dismal start to 2024. But individually, he was a reliable option at left tackle before being acquired by the Vikings at the trade deadline. His 95.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating this regular season was the worst mark of his career, but if anything, that's a testament to his play over the past four years.

Top free agent comparison: Russell Okung, 2016

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Cam Robinson 72.0 64.2 16.7% ? Russell Okung 80.2 71.5 11.9% 6.8%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 29

Given Smith's age, teams may not want to commit to him long term, but he remains a solid option at left tackle. His 73.7 PFF overall grade before his injury ranked 21st among all tackles, making him a worthwhile short-term investment for teams seeking offensive line stability. Unfortunately, another injury landing Smith on injured reserve raises questions about whether the longtime stalwart will seek to continue playing in 2025 and beyond.

Top free agent comparison: Donald Penn, 2016

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Tyron Smith 84.3 78.3 10.3% ? Donald Penn 90.2 76.8 9.7% 4%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 46

The former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has settled in quite nicely over the past few years protecting the blindside of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, with a career year across the board in 2024 coming at just the right time.

Top free agent comparison: Jared Veldheer, 2014

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Alaric Jackson 74.7 67.4 12.4% ? Jared Veldheer 79.1 67.7 8.4% 5.3%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 47

Moore really rounded out his game during his rookie contract and took a step forward in 2024 after consistent struggles in pass protection over his first three seasons. With the extension of Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Walker Little, Moore and Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson stand to benefit as the young, potential multi-year solutions at left tackle who are hitting free agency.

Top free agent comparison: Chukwuma Okorafor, 2022

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Dan Moore 54.0 47.1 15.2% ? Chukwuma Okorafor 61.9 52.6 12.8% 4.7%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 57

Moses remained a model of consistency in his 11th NFL season, missing just two weeks with a knee injury and logging at least 14 starts for the 10th consecutive season — every year since his sophomore campaign when he became a starter. That said, Moses has now played less than 70% of snaps in consecutive seasons after eight straight above 90%. Moses offers a high floor as a pass protector, which is what keeps veteran tackles around in this league for a long time.

Top free agent comparison: Kelvin Beachum, 2023

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Morgan Moses 74.5 71.4 10.8% ? Kelvin Beachum 74.4 67.0 10.4% 2.3%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 70

Wills had a very unceremonious end to his Cleveland Browns tenure, battling nagging injuries for the second year in a row that caused him to miss more than half the season. He was also effectively benched to close out another ugly individual season despite the Browns' struggles at the tackle spots all year long. Nonetheless, a top-10 pick pedigree at offensive tackle always goes a long way in free agency.

Top free agent comparison: Mekhi Becton, 2024

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Jedrick Wills 61.5 53.6 17.5% ? Mekhi Becton 60.7 48.8 11.5% 1.1%

