2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Edge defenders

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top edge defenders slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 5

Mack has enjoyed a late-career resurgence over the past two seasons, proving he can still be a force as a pass-rusher and a run defender. His 88 quarterback pressures in 2023 marked his highest total since 2016, and his 86.3 PFF pass-rushing grade was his best since 2020. Mack’s situation entering free agency is eerily reminiscent of Von Miller‘s back in 2022, as his six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills was more like three years and $52.5 million, in reality.

Top free agent comparison: Von Miller, 2022

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Khalil Mack 87.6 86.8 16.6% 91.5 ? Von Miller 87.7 90.5 18.8% 88.2 9.6%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 10

Sweat signed an early extension with the Eagles in 2021 and then a revised one-year contract for 2024, which he made the most of to the tune of eight sacks in the regular season. With the departure of Haason Reddick and the unfortunate injury to Eagles legend Brandon Graham, Sweat had plenty of runway to boost his stock — and he did so on his way to a 75.7 PFF overall grade in the regular season.

Top free agent comparison: Paul Kruger, 2013

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Josh Sweat 72.3 76.8 14.3% 59.9 ? Paul Kruger 81.8 N/A 11.4% 59.2 6.6%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 12

Reddick's absence from the Jets to start the season leaves questions about how interested other teams will be in his services in 2025. His standout 2022 season featured career highs in both PFF overall grade and sack total, and he was a reliable pass-rusher from 2018 to 2023, earning a PFF pass-rushing grade of at least 65.0 each season, before logging a career-low 52.9 mark this year.

Top free agent comparison: Jerry Hughes, 2015

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Haason Reddick 68.5 70.7 12.2% 61.2 ? Jerry Hughes 77.3 78.3 13.4% 85.7 6.3%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 16

If Koonce hadn’t suffered a season-ending knee injury before 2024 began and instead carried over his momentum from the back half of 2023, he could’ve been squarely within the top 10 of our list. Perhaps the silver lining, if there is one, to getting injured so early in the year is that Koonce should be healthier entering the free agency period than if he got hurt during the season. A short-term deal where Koonce can hit the market again in 2026, or sign an extension one year into a two-year deal à la recent edge defenders like Uchenna Nwosu, could make sense.

Top free agent comparison: Romeo Okwara, 2021

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Malcolm Koonce 78.9 82.5 14.2% 66.3 ? Romeo Okwara 74.8 79.8 13.2% 52.8 6.8%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 39

The Denver Broncos traded Browning ahead of the deadline to the Arizona Cardinals, a team in desperate need of pass-rush help, and there was a logjam of good edge defenders in Denver with the recent extension of Jonathon Cooper and the continued emergence of Nik Bonitto. Browning’s 14.2% pressure rate over the 2022-23 seasons ranked 24th among edge defenders, and he converted from off-ball linebacker to a full-time edge rusher in 2022. Injuries are the only thing keeping Browning from being a consistent problem off the edge for opposing offenses.

Top free agent comparison: Shaquil Barrett, 2019

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Baron Browning 78.5 77.1 14.3% 63.9 ? Shaquil Barrett 80.1 81.5 12.0% 80.1 2.1%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 42

Odeyingbo has had a patient but steady ascent over his NFL tenure after he sustained an unfortunate Achilles injury during the pre-draft process that still didn’t drop him past the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His game has rounded into form over the past two seasons, headlined by eight sacks in 2023 followed by a career-high seven tackles for loss or no gain on 67% of snaps played in 2024.

Top free agent comparison: Vinny Curry, 2016

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Dayo Odeyingbo 68.1 74.4 11.3% 51.7 ? Vinny Curry 72.1 71.7 10.7% 49.0 6.0%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 49

Young signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Saints after he was traded at last year’s deadline from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers. In 2024, he was a top-20 edge defender in total quarterback pressures (66) and pressure rate (14.6%). He may not be the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate he looked like as a prospect ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Young is still a high-end No. 2 edge rusher for any team in need.

Top free agent comparison: Dante Fowler Jr., 2019

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Chase Young 72.7 75.2 14.2% 59.2 ? Dante Fowler Jr. 68.8 75.5 10.4% 55.5 6.4%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 51

Ojulari is a classic designated pass-rush specialist with outstanding sack production on a limited snap count, failing to eclipse the 500-snap threshold since his rookie campaign. Underlying metrics like pass-rush win rate and pressure rate have never matched Ojulari’s sack totals, however, and he notched seven sacks on just 22 total pressures in 2024, with half of those pressures coming when unblocked or as clean-up pressures where the quarterback is chased into his area.

Top free agent comparison: Lorenzo Carter, 2022

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Azeez Ojulari 50.8 56.6 6.7% 53.6 ? Lorenzo Carter 61.9 57.3 9.2% 61.9 1.7%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 55

Lawrence was lost for the season in Week 4 — but not before racking up three sacks, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss and five more quarterback hits through just one month. The veteran is a disruptive force on all three downs when healthy, but a Lisfranc injury to his foot could lead to a tricky free agency period.

Top free agent comparison: Carlos Dunlap, 2021

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing DeMarcus Lawrence 74.9 75.9 12.3% 91.0 ? Carlos Dunlap 73.3 76.7 10.9% 80.1 3.7%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 63

Fowler followed head coach Dan Quinn to Washington after Quinn served as his defensive coordinator for the past few years with the Dallas Cowboys, which proved to be a wise move for Fowler and the upstart Commanders. The former No. 3 overall pick logged his most sacks in five years, with 10.5 to go along with his first career interception that he took 67 yards to the crib.

Top free agent comparison: Markus Golden, 2020

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Dante Fowler 67.4 67.6 11.7% 55.2 ? Markus Golden 65.7 68.4 10.0% 57.7 2.0%

11. EDGE Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys

2025 Free Agent Rank: 65

Golston was taken within 10 picks of his aforementioned teammate Osa Odighizuwa and is similarly a solid pass-rusher who also contributed to a run defense that has been gashed the past several years. With Micah Parsons likely set to become the highest-paid defensive player of all time, Golston figures to hit the market as a rotational option for other teams. He has the size and length to move around the defensive formation.

Top free agent comparison: Jacob Martin, 2022

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Chauncey Golston 66.4 70.3 10.6% 53.3 ? Jacob Martin 67.3 75.0 11.2% 52.0 2.2%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 71

Judon was traded to the Falcons after a contract feud with the New England Patriots, and the new Patriots front office certainly looks sharp for acquiring a 2025 third-round pick for a player on the decline. Outside of his injury-shortened 2023 season that played a role in the trade, Judon set career lows almost across the board in 2024 compared to all prior healthy seasons besides his rookie campaign in 2016.

Top free agent comparison: Ahmad Brooks, 2017

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Matthew Judon 55.1 56.9 6.8% 56.9 ? Ahmad Brooks 52.0 57.9 7.3% 66.6 2.1%

13. EDGE Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals

2025 Free Agent Rank: 72

Gardeck has long been an underrated designated pass-rusher in Arizona, and he carried the momentum of a career-best six sacks from 2023 into his contract year. Unfortunately, a torn ACL sustained in Week 7 could slow down his free-agency process and limit his ability to cash in on a larger deal as he enters his 30s.

Top free agent comparison: Dante Fowler Jr., 2024

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Dennis Gardeck 79.3 82.7 15.7% 49.8 ? Dante Fowler Jr. 73.5 76.2 12.6% 48.0 1.3%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 94

Uche signed a one-year, $3 million contract to return to the New England Patriots last offseason despite an alleged offer of $15 million over two years with $11 million guaranteed, citing that he believed in the team’s future and couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else. Uche and the Patriots promptly went 1-6 before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs at the deadline. He has now been a healthy inactive for most weeks during the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat. This isn’t a dig at Uche, but perhaps a reminder to young players: Get your money while you can.

Top free agent comparison: Dennis Gardeck, 2022

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Joshua Uche 69.0 73.1 12.4% 67.2 ? Dennis Gardeck 73.4 71.3 14.2% 64.6 1.6%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 96

While Barnett’s snap count has shrunk over time, his rate of making game-changing plays has certainly increased, with five sacks and two fumbles returned for touchdowns on just 226 pass-rushing snaps in 2024. Barnett is still a solid all-around football player who can win with power and hold up in the run game.

Top free agent comparison: Benson Mayowa, 2020

Player Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate Run-defense grade APY as % of Cap at signing Derek Barnett 72.9 78.9 13.0% 77.1 ? Benson Mayowa 70.7 80.9 12.1% 64.8 1.5%

