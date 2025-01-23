Best landing spots for PFF's top 15 free agents: Defense

Dolphins S Jevon Holland leads the way: Still just 25 years old and with an impressive early-career résumé, Holland will likely attract significant interest on the free-agent market.

NFL free agency is just a few months away. These are the best landing spots for PFF’s top 15 free agents on offense for the 2025 offseason.

Editor's Note: PFF grades listed are from the past two seasons.

S Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins: 81.3 PFF Grade

Best Landing spot: Denver Broncos

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 3

After ranking among the top five safeties in PFF grading in two of his first three seasons, Holland experienced a dip in performance in 2024, earning a career-low 63.0 overall grade. Still just 25 years old and with an impressive early-career résumé, Holland will likely attract significant interest in the free-agent market.

A key factor in Holland's decline may have been the absence of his former running mate, Brandon Jones, who joined Denver last offseason and had a career year. Reuniting the pair in Denver, which already boasts a top-five coverage unit, could elevate the Broncos' secondary to an elite level.

Best Landing spot: Washington Commanders

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 5

Even after 11 seasons, Khalil Mack remains one of the NFL's premier edge defenders and has graded in the top six at the position in each of the past two years. Over that span, the veteran has racked up 139 pressures, including an impressive 27 sacks, proving he’s still a dominant force.

Washington found success adding a seasoned leader in Bobby Wagner and could benefit from a similar move by bringing in Mack. The Commanders defense has struggled to generate pressure without blitzing, ranking seventh-lowest in pressures created with just four or fewer rushers.

Best Landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 6

Reed enters free agency after notching his sixth straight season with an overall grade above 70.0, accomplishing the feat across three different franchises. In 2024, he recorded a 51.28% lockdown rate, continuing a trend of standout play that defined his time in New York, where he ranked in the 91st percentile among outside cornerbacks over three seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who rely heavily on their corners in closed coverages—the highest rate in the NFL this past season—would be a natural fit for Reed. Pairing him with rising star Joey Porter Jr. could solidify their secondary and enable the Steelers to maintain their aggressive defensive identity.

ED Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles: 73.0 PFF Grade

Best Landing spot: Tennessee Titans

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 10

Sweat’s consistent production as part of Philadelphia’s elite pass-rush unit makes him one of the most attractive options on the free-agent market. Entering his age-28 season, he brings a stellar track record, ranking 15th among edge defenders in pressures (178) over the past three seasons.

A natural landing spot could be Tennessee, where he’d join his younger brother, T’Vondre Sweat, who just put up a 76.2 overall grade in an impressive rookie year.

Best Landing spot: Arizona Cardinals

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 12

Reddick’s holdout in New York during the first half of 2024 casts a shadow over an otherwise stellar track record as he enters free agency. Despite not playing until Week 8, Reddick still managed to showcase his talent, with his 34 sacks over the past three seasons ranking among the NFL’s top 10.

While his production speaks for itself, teams may be cautious about committing significant cap space to a player with recent off-field uncertainty. However, a reunion with Jonathan Gannon—who coached Reddick during his breakout 2022 campaign in Philadelphia—could be a perfect fit for a team familiar with his effectiveness as a pass rusher.

Best Landing spot: New York Giants

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 13

Ward's overall body of work speaks for itself, as he has posted strong 80.0-plus grades in both 2022 and 2023, showcasing his reliability as a top-tier cornerback.

The Giants’ secondary desperately needs reinforcements after finishing 26th in team coverage grade last season. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s heavy use of Cover-3 (35.6%, eighth-highest in 2024) aligns well with Ward’s strengths. Over his career, he’s allowed just 0.83 yards per coverage snap in Cover-3, making him an ideal candidate to help revitalize New York’s defensive backfield.

CB Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills: 70.9 PFF Grade

Best Landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 15

Douglas faced his share of challenges in Buffalo, earning a 58.9 coverage grade in 2024. However, his knack for creating turnovers remains undeniable, as he tallied 14 interceptions over the three seasons prior.

As the Vikings look to replace Stephon Gilmore, Douglas presents a seasoned option for the outside. His skill set aligns well with Brian Flores’ aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme, making him a strong candidate to bolster Minnesota's secondary.

Best Landing spot: Chicago Bears

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 16

If Koonce hadn’t suffered a season-ending knee injury before 2024, his momentum from the back half of 2023—where he earned an impressive 81.3 overall grade—might have made him one of the most coveted free agents this cycle.

However, with only one season of notable production and a recent injury, some teams may hesitate. The Bears, needing additional pass-rushing help to complement Montez Sweat and armed with the fifth-most cap space this offseason, could be well-positioned to take a chance on Koonce's upside.

Best Landing spot: Los Angeles Rams

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 18

Greenlaw’s 2024 season was cut short after just 34 snaps as he worked his way back from the Achilles injury he sustained in the Super Bowl last February. Despite the limited action, his strong performances over the two previous seasons—earning 73.0-plus overall grades in both—make him a compelling free-agent option.

A move down the Pacific Coast Highway to join the Rams could be an ideal landing spot for Greenlaw. Chris Shula’s defense already features emerging stars like Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, and adding a veteran presence like Greenlaw could help solidify their unit.

Best Landing spot: New York Jets

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 21

Before a broken jaw in Week 15 cut his season short, Davis was a standout in the Lions secondary. Through 15 weeks, his 11 forced incompletions ranked ninth in the NFL, highlighting his ability to disrupt opposing passing attacks.

Reuniting with former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, now the Jets’ head coach, could be the perfect move for Davis. Glenn’s aggressive schemes, which often rely on press coverage, play to Davis’ strengths. He allowed only seven open targets in press situations despite playing a significant number of press snaps, showcasing his ability to thrive in a physical, one-on-one role.

Best Landing spot: New York Giants

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 23

After battling injuries over the past two seasons, Hufanga’s performances have dipped, culminating in a career-low 57.8 overall grade in 2024. At just 26 years old, however, the safety still has time to regain his form and showcase his playmaking ability.

The Giants, looking to stabilize their secondary, recently hired former Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel. Manuel has had success with single-high defensive schemes, something the Giants may hope to emulate with Hufanga.

Best Landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 26

A shoulder injury sidelined Samuel after just four games in 2024, capping a challenging year under first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Despite the setback, Samuel’s youth and strong track record — including 75.0-plus coverage grades in both 2022 and 2023 — make him an attractive option in free agency.

With the Raiders bringing in former Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek and projected to have the second-most cap space this offseason, Samuel could become a key target in their rebuild. Addressing their coverage struggles will be a priority, and Samuel’s potential fits perfectly into that plan.

DI Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys: 74.8 PFF Grade

Best Landing spot: San Francisco 49ers

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 30

Over the past two seasons, Osa Odighizuwa has established himself as a reliable interior pass-rusher, earning a 78.0 pass-rush grade in both campaigns. He’s totaled over 100 pressures and 10 sacks during that span, showcasing his consistent ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Reports suggest Robert Saleh is a strong contender to return as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and if he does, addressing a pass rush that ranked 27th in pressures generated will likely be a top priority. Odighizuwa’s proven skill set could make him an ideal fit for the role.

S Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings: 69.8 PFF Grade

Best Landing spot: Indianapolis Colts

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 31

Since entering the league in 2021, Camryn Bynum has been a dependable run defender and consistent tackler, earning a 73.0-plus run defense grade in each season. His standout 2023 campaign included 104 solo tackles, the most among all safeties.

The Colts have brought in former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to lead their defense, and one of his top priorities will be finding a replacement for Julian Blackmon in the secondary. Bynum’s savvy playstyle, marked by his ability to keep everything in front of him and limit big plays, makes him an excellent candidate for the role.

DI Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles: 72.1 PFF Grade

Best Landing spot: Arizona Cardinals

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 32

The 2024 season was a breakout year for Milton as a pass-rusher, earning a stellar 90.6 pass-rush grade — second only to Chris Jones at the position.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon, who enjoyed a prolific pass rush during his time with the Eagles, has yet to replicate that success with the Cardinals. Armed with the NFL’s fourth-highest projected cap space this offseason, the Cardinals are well-positioned to revamp their defensive front. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Gannon target familiar faces from Philadelphia, like Milton, to transform the pass rush in 2025.