2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Interior defenders

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top interior defenders slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 30

Odighizuwa is another interior pass-rusher with very strong underlying metrics that haven’t quite translated to major sack production through nearly four seasons. While the Dallas Cowboys‘ season fell off the rails as injuries piled up, Odighizuwa stayed the course and played some of the best ball of his career over the second half of the campaign. The 2021 third-round pick is quietly one of the more underrated defenders across the NFL.

Top free agent comparison: Nnamdi Madubuike, 2024

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Osa Odighizuwa 57.3 82.3 87.8 14.6% ? Nnamdi Madubuike 66.6 75.2 82.8 11.7% 9.6%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 32

Williams is already a candidate for the biggest riser on this list, and his stock only improved down the homestretch. His six sacks in the regular season are a career-best total. A rotational interior defender with serious pass-rush juice is often the profile of a player who does very well in free agency, and Williams has limited tread on his tires, given he’s never eclipsed 50% of defensive snaps played in a season despite playing at least 36% in every year since his debut. Leave it to the Eagles to get a new deal done, but if not, don’t be surprised when Williams makes a major splash in March.

Top free agent comparison: Javon Hargrave, 2020

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Milton Williams 54.5 81.2 86.5 12.7% ? Javon Hargrave 81.3 77.5 80.1 12.2% 6.6%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 40

Onwuzurike has flashed whenever he’s been healthy over his first four seasons in the league after getting drafted one round ahead of recently extended interior defender Alim McNeill in 2021. The former second-round pick out of Washington is the penetrating three-technique interior pass-rusher that every team covets, with his 12.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024 ranking as a top-15 mark at the position.

Top free agent comparison: Sheldon Rankins, 2021

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Levi Onwuzurike 65.0 67.8 72.8 12.2% ? Sheldon Rankins 61.8 66.1 72.2 9.4% 3.0%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 52

Hill signed a three-year contract with the Bengals in 2022 after an extremely sharp trade swap with the Giants for center Billy Price, and he was a veteran presence on a very young, developing interior defensive line in 2024. Hill is still a solid all-around player, but despite Cincinnati’s need at the position, massive contracts looming for Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson and perhaps Tee Higgins could make it tough to retain Hill.

Top free agent comparison: Randy Starks, 2014

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing B.J. Hill 67.6 66.1 69.2 8.3% ? Randy Starks 68.3 69.4 78.1 7.7% 3.8%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 53

The ageless wonder put together a sensational 2024 season as he nears 40 years of age, with a trade-off, in his own paraphrased words, of losing some speed over time but maintaining brute strength. This reality is reflected in Campbell’s elite PFF run-blocking grades, as he can still hold up at the point of attack as well as anyone. It’s probably up to Campbell whether he plays next year and where exactly that may be.

Top free agent comparison: N/A

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Calais Campbell 87.5 68.9 74.3 11.3% ? – – – – – –

2025 Free Agent Rank: 75

Reed is still a handful to contain as an interior pass-rusher, which is quietly the best crop of talent in free agency. However, Reed is the proven commodity and elder statesman among a pool of largely young players who have displayed potential but perhaps not produced consistently.

Top free agent comparison: William Gholston, 2022

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Jarran Reed 54.5 74.6 75.8 10.1% ? William Gholston 49.1 73.7 76.4 11.9% 2.2%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 76

Ford had a major bounce-back year with the Chargers, as did pretty much every Charger on this list. He was a disruptive force on the interior of a defensive line that saw a major jump in effectiveness in 2024 compared to 2023. Ford seems to get dinged for his size and lack of draft pedigree, but whenever a team gives him a run, he simply makes plays.

Top free agent comparison: Stephen Paea, 2016

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Poona Ford 73.5 71.5 78.6 9.5% ? Stephen Paea 63.6 76.2 78.0 9.9% 1.2%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 82

The former undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T has carved out a nice role for himself as a rotational pass-rusher over his five seasons in Kansas City, playing on the four-year qualifying contract with the Chiefs this past season, which enabled him to earn more cash while keeping his cap hit with the team down. Wharton is a bit undersized and can get pushed around on run downs, but he does a good job of shooting gaps and getting upfield. He logged more than 60% of snaps this year, showing he can hold down a fairly significant role well enough.

Top free agent comparison: Maliek Collins, 2020

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Tershawn Wharton 42.5 69.5 75.5 9.9% ? Maliek Collins 53.6 71.9 75.0 10.0% 3.0%

9. DI Teair Tart, Los Angeles Chargers

2025 Free Agent Rank: 84

Tart’s talent has never been in question, and he put his abilities against the run and pass on full display in defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s defense. Tart will seemingly be a rotational player who bounces around on short-term contracts, but if you get a locked-in season from him, its tremendous upside on your investment.

Top free agent comparison: Maurice Hurst, 2024

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing Teair Tart 69.1 79.3 75.9 11.4% ? Maurice Hurst 76.5 75.9 76.7 14.1% 0.7%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 97

Jones is still one of the more disruptive run defenders in the NFL when shooting gaps, with his 11.3% run-stop rate ranking third among interior defenders in 2024. However, he has also missed more tackles over time. Nonetheless, there’s a role for a 0/1-technique run stuffer with the occasional pass-rush juice.

Top free agent comparison: Austin Johnson, 2022

Player Run-defense grade Pass-rush grade True pass set pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate APY as % of Cap at signing D.J. Jones 56.1 64.7 64.5 6.0% ? Austin Johnson 56.0 62.7 64.4 5.6% 3.4%

