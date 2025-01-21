Every NFL team’s highest-graded pending free agent from 2024

• The Eagles should try to retain Zack Baun: One of the best free-agent signings from a year ago will hit the open market with a significantly higher price tag.

• Emanuel Wilson is a sleeper: The Packers running back shined as Josh Jacobs‘ backup and could be a starting-caliber back.

Just four NFL teams are still alive in the race to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59, whereas the other 28 have already set their sights on roster shifts in the coming months. A key part of that process is assessing which free agents are worth keeping.

From superstars set to break the bank to sneakily good talents, below is every squad’s highest-graded player on an expiring deal from this past season (minimum 100 snaps), paired with insight on the odds of them returning in 2025.

Dimukeje played in 11 games but amassed only 157 defensive snaps in 2024. Still, he was productive, generating 10 pressures on 65 pass-rushing snaps, a team-high 22.2% pass-rush win rate and four stops.

The 25-year-old has mustered only 839 total defensive snaps in his four-year career, serving as solid depth. The Cardinals should likely try to retain him as edge defender depth, and the cost seemingly wouldn’t be overly high, given his usage to this point.