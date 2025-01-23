2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Tight ends

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top tight ends slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 37

There will be slim pickings at the tight end position in free agency this offseason, but Johnson offers a large catch radius and good hands over the middle, critical on third down and in the red zone. Over the past four seasons, his 18 touchdowns rank eighth among tight ends and his 9.0-yard average depth of target ranks fifth, illustrating he is not just a check-down outlet but a true downfield threat at the position.

Top free agent comparison: Gerald Everett, 2024

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Juwan Johnson 70.6 1.27 4.8% ? Gerald Everett 70.8 1.25 4.0% 2.3%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

2025 Free Agent Rank: 77

Gesicki has been firmly established as a big slot receiver, but that worked just fine with Joe Burrow and the high-flying Cincinnati Bengals passing attack. His catch radius and ability to gallop for a few extra yards after the catch with what might be the longest strides in the NFL is an asset to any team willing to deploy him in a way that suits his skill set.

Top free agent comparison: Gerald Everett, 2024

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Mike Gesicki 66.5 1.20 2.5% ? Gerald Everett 70.8 1.25 4.0% 2.3%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 83

It’s a thin free-agent class at tight end, though there is some quality depth at the position in the draft, so it will be an interesting market for the higher-floor, lower-ceiling players like Conklin. You know exactly what you’re going to get with Conklin, which carries some value: a reliable check-down outlet after providing chip help in pass protection with sure hands and someone who can make the first guy miss and scamper for a few extra yards.

Top free agent comparison: Hayden Hurst, 2023

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Tyler Conklin 64.9 1.10 6.0% ? Hayden Hurst 63.7 1.10 5.7% 3.2%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 95

Ertz displayed flashes of his old self while serving as the veteran pass-catcher for rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels, with more receiving yards, touchdowns and first-down receptions in 2024 than the prior two seasons combined. While Ertz may not have as many highlight plays as he did back in his Pro-Bowl days, his 63.7% success rate when targeted in 2024 was a career high.

Top free agent comparison: Benjamin Watson, 2019

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Zach Ertz 63.9 1.2 2.2% ? Benjamin Watson 66.9 1.37 3.6% 1.2%

