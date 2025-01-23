2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Wide receivers

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top wide receivers slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 1

Higgins rarely missed playing time over his first three seasons but has, unfortunately, been bitten by the injury bug in back-to-back contract years. That said, when Higgins suited up in 2024, he consistently produced at a high level. The fourth-ranked player in PFF's Free Agency Rankings last season, Higgins figures to be one of the most sought-after players on the market again in 2025.

Top free agent comparison: Kenny Golladay, 2021

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Tee Higgins 83.9 1.86 12.0 4.0 ?** Kenny Golladay 82.2 2.12 15.81 4.1 9.8%***

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

**2025 salary cap projection of $275 million

***2021 salary cap dropped due to pandemic

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 4

Godwin has consistently displayed reliable hands, dropping fewer than 6% of catchable passes in seven of his eight NFL seasons. He maintained that standard in 2024, earning an 85.7 PFF receiving grade through nearly seven weeks without a single drop on 52 catchable targets. However, Godwin sustained a season-ending left ankle dislocation. He is no stranger to entering free agency with an injury, and hopefully, the recovery will be even quicker this time around.

Top free agent comparison: Allen Robinson, 2022

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Chris Godwin 83.9 1.91 8.9 5.4 ? Allen Robinson 83.8 1.71 10.9 2.97 7.4%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 7

Even at 30 years old, Cooper will be an attractive option for teams looking to improve at wide receiver, having earned a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in every full season he has been in the league. He struggled with drops in 2024, though, failing to bring in 15.4% of the catchable passes thrown his way in the regular season.

Top free agent comparison: DeAndre Hopkins, 2023

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Amari Cooper 77.1 1.88 13.5 3.3 ? DeAndre Hopkins 80.3 1.88 11.7 3.0 5.8%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 11

Playing in an offense where he was no longer the top target didn't hinder Diggs' effectiveness. The star wideout was on pace to extend his streak of seasons with a PFF receiving grade above 75.0 and a drop rate below 10% on catchable passes before a season-ending ACL tear. That type of injury for an older player who wins with lateral agility will make for an interesting free-agent dance. Diggs’ situation has shades of Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency period in 2023, when he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in 2021 and did not play in 2022 before signing a one-year, $15 million fully guaranteed contract.

Top free agent comparison: Pierre Garcon, 2017

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Stefon Diggs 82.4 1.87 10.0 3.9 ? Pierre Garcon 83.3 1.75 10.6 3.6 5.7%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 14

Hopkins was traded at the deadline from the struggling Tennessee Titans to the perennial Super Bowl contender Kansas City Chiefs. A national spotlight through the playoffs never hurts, and Hopkins continued to play through a knee injury, which suggests he can fully heal up over the offseason in time for 2025.

Top free agent comparison: Andre Johnson, 2015

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing DeAndre Hopkins 83.6 1.91 13.6 2.7 ? Andre Johnson 86.1 2.14 10.8 4.1 4.9%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 36

Brown was expected to be a marquee addition to a Chiefs‘ receiving corps in need of playmakers but instead missed almost the entire regular season with a shoulder injury. But there’s no better time to prove your value than during the playoffs. Brown posted a PFF receiving grade between 68.1 and 68.7 in each of the past three years, giving teams an indication of what he brings to the table.

Top free agent comparison: Markus Wheaton, 2017

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Marquise Brown 68.8 1.29 12.4 3.5 ? Markus Wheaton 66.2 1.42 14.7 3.7 3.3%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 38

Shaky quarterback and offensive line play arguably limited Slayton’s production during his time with the Giants, which is unfortunate for a player who is a threat to break off an explosive play at any moment. The former fifth-round steal nonetheless had four seasons of at least 700 receiving yards on 15 yards per reception over his first five years in the league, which is harder to do when the quarterback has little time to wait for longer-developing routes downfield. Slayton is also the Giants’ 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, showing he’d be an asset to any locker room.

Top free agent comparison: Paul Richardson, 2018

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Darius Slayton 64.8 1.23 13.1 4.9 ? Paul Richardson 68.8 1.39 14.8 3.4 4.5%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 43

After Allen tallied his fewest yards since 2016 during a 2022 season marred by soft-tissue injuries, he followed that up in 2023 with his most receiving yards since 2017. Nonetheless, a Chargers team going through something of a rebuild under the direction of new head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024 decided to trade Allen to the Chicago Bears. While Allen has served as a mentor to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and led the team with seven touchdown receptions, he looked a step slower in his age-32 season and had a handful of uncharacteristic drops/unforced errors.

Top free agent comparison: Emmanuel Sanders, 2020

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Keenan Allen 81.2 1.85 10.0 3.6 ? Emmanuel Sanders 82.4 1.87 10.7 3.8 4.0%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 78

Johnson has been on four rosters dating back to last offseason, technically finishing the year with the Baltimore Ravens, who claimed him off waivers from the Houston Texans after previously waiving him themselves. Johnson's stints in Carolina, Baltimore and Houston ended with missed practices, limited snap counts and seemingly endless drama. Nonetheless, when Johnson is locked in, he can have performances like his 8/122/1 showing in Week 3 against the Raiders, followed by a 7/83/1 outing the following week. He notched 136 receiving yards in the 12 regular season weeks since then and was waived yet again by the Texans after being visibly upset for his lack of targets in a playoff win.

Top free agent comparison: N/A

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Diontae Johnson 75.8 1.74 12.1 4.3 ? – – – – – –

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 99

Williams played with not one but two eventual Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks in 2024, but he had nearly identical production over 18 games recovering from his torn ACL as he did in the three games he played in 2023 before sustaining the injury. Williams is still one of the better ball-tracking, jump-ball weapons across the league, but another offseason of recovering and a better team fit should help him return to form.

Top free agent comparison: Tyrell Williams, 2021

Player Receiving grade Yards per route run Average depth of target Yards after catch per reception APY as % of Cap at signing Mike Williams 63.7 1.22 14.8 3.4 ? Tyrell Williams 66.7 1.58 14.0 4.7 2.2%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings