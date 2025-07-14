NFL position rankings: Grading all 32 teams at every unit

Which NFL teams boast the best rosters heading into 2025?
From stacked defensive lines to star-studded receiving corps, we ranked all 32 teams by every position group to see who stands out and who has work to do. These rankings combine PFF grades, advanced metrics and offseason moves to provide a full breakdown of each unit across the league.
1
Baltimore Ravens
2
Detroit Lions
3
Atlanta Falcons
4
Philadelphia Eagles
5
Seattle Seahawks
6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
Green Bay Packers
8
Buffalo Bills
9
Arizona Cardinals
10
Carolina Panthers
1
Philadelphia Eagles
2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
Cincinnati Bengals
4
Detroit Lions
5
San Francisco 49ers
6
Minnesota Vikings
7
Miami Dolphins
8
Los Angeles Rams
9
Chicago Bears
10
Houston Texans
1
Philadelphia Eagles
2
Denver Broncos
3
Buffalo Bills
4
Chicago Bears
5
Indianapolis Colts
6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
Minnesota Vikings
8
Atlanta Falcons
9
New York Jets
10
Los Angeles Chargers
1
Pittsburgh Steelers
2
Philadelphia Eagles
3
New York Giants
4
Houston Texans
5
Buffalo Bills
6
Detroit Lions
7
Cleveland Browns
8
Denver Broncos
9
Los Angeles Rams
10
Baltimore Ravens
1
Philadelphia Eagles
2
Detroit Lions
3
New England Patriots
4
Kansas City Chiefs
5
Washington Commanders
6
New Orleans Saints
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
8
New York Jets
9
Minnesota Vikings
1
Baltimore Ravens
2
Kansas City Chiefs
3
Denver Broncos
4
Houston Texans
5
New England Patriots
6
Detroit Lions
7
Chicago Bears
8
Philadelphia Eagles
9
Los Angeles Chargers
10
Indianapolis Colts