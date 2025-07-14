Jayden Daniels’ Rookie Season: Breaking down the highs and lows

A rookie campaign for the ages: Daniels led the Commanders to their first conference championship appearance in over 30 years and tied Russell Wilson’s 90.6 overall grade for the highest single-season mark by a rookie QB in the PFF era.

Room for growth: Daniels' 88.2 deep passing grade (throws of 20-plus yards) ranked 17th in the NFL, and his adjusted completion percentage on those attempts was just 38.6%, placing him 27th. It’s almost hard to imagine, but the Commanders’ offense could have been even more explosive last season had more of those opportunities connected.

The No. 2 overall pick shattered expectations and proved that his Heisman-winning performance during the 2023 season was no fluke. He turned what were considered weaknesses coming out of college into clear strengths at the NFL level and established himself as one of the league’s most dynamic young stars.

Highest PFF Grades by Rookie QBs (PFF Era) Name Team Season Snaps PFF Grade Rank That Year Jayden Daniels Commanders 2024 1,279 90.6 5th of 44 Russell Wilson Seahawks 2012 1,117 90.6 2nd of 39 Dak Prescott Cowboys 2016 1,079 83.7 7th of 37 C.J. Stroud Texans 2023 1,058 83.2 13th of 41 Baker Mayfield Browns 2018 906 83.2 11th of 39 View in Premium Stats ↗

The highs included a dominant Week 3 performance against Cincinnati, where he went 21-of-23 for 254 yards and two touchdowns without a single interception. He added two big-time throws and avoided any turnover-worthy plays, finishing with a season-best 95.9 PFF grade.

Let’s dive into Daniels’ rookie campaign and break down what went right—and what needs work—for the former No. 2 overall pick.

The Good

Playmaking through the air and on the ground

Coming out of college, Daniels was known for his athleticism and ability to create explosive plays with his legs, and that skill set translated immediately to the NFL. He was one of only two quarterbacks to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in 2024 and led the league in missed tackles forced by a quarterback (52). Daniels also posted an NFL-best 669 scramble yards, more than 200 yards clear of the next closest signal-caller.

But Daniels wasn’t just a threat to take off and run. Throughout the season, he consistently kept his eyes downfield while on the move, turning scrambles into highlight-reel throws and showcasing his evolution as a passer under pressure.

I'm writing an article recapping last year's rookie QBs and I'm, of course, starting with Jayden Daniels. I forgot about how unreal this throw was last year pic.twitter.com/pBYbWyt2cR — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 2, 2025

One of the biggest concerns about Daniels entering the draft was his sack avoidance. At the college level, he carried a career pressure-to-sack rate of 24.5%. After just one year in the NFL, he cut that number to 19.7%, right in line with the league average for quarterbacks in 2024.

It’s a significant step forward. While Daniels has always had the athleticism to escape pressure, it was his elite anticipation as a rookie that helped him avoid holding the ball too long and turning pressures into drive-killing sacks.

Anticipation and middle-of-the-field throws

Another concern about Daniels coming out of college was his hesitancy to attack the middle of the field. That narrative didn’t last long. As a rookie, Daniels routinely made high-level, anticipatory throws over the middle—tight-window passes that few quarterbacks in the league are willing, or able, to attempt.

My favorite Jayden Daniels middle of the field throws (there were a lot (he's really good)) pic.twitter.com/JyzFoA0ZQO — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 3, 2025

When Daniels was in rhythm attacking the middle of the field, he ranked third in completions and earned an 84.9 passing grade, the 10th-best in the NFL.

Success between the numbers is often a litmus test for how well a quarterback processes defenses and sees the field. These throws demand anticipation and precise timing, traits that separate the elite from the rest. In his rookie season, Daniels already showed he belongs in that conversation.

The Bad

The “fall-off” throws

Finding flaws in a rookie quarterback’s game is usually easy, but with Daniels, we’re already starting to nitpick. He performed at such a high level across the board that this section doesn’t come with glaring red flags.

One area of improvement, though, is how he handled pressure. Daniels showed a tendency to fall off some throws, particularly when defenders closed in. His adjusted completion percentage dropped to 63.1% under pressure, 25th in the NFL.

Too often, he relied on off-balance, back-foot throws instead of standing tall and taking the hit, which led to occasional inaccuracies and limited yards after the catch for his receivers.

Unfortunately, Jayden Daniels is not perfect. He does have a slight tendency to fall off throws leading to incompletions or completions that prevent yards after the catch pic.twitter.com/sMVMerppLz — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 7, 2025

The Commanders’ continued investment in the offensive line should help alleviate some of these issues, but even the league’s best units can’t keep a quarterback clean on every snap. For Daniels to keep ascending, he’ll need to grow more comfortable standing in and delivering throws under pressure, even when it means taking a hit.

Deep accuracy

Deep accuracy was another area where Daniels showed room for growth. While he produced plenty of highlight-reel downfield throws, the consistency wasn’t quite where you’d want it. The issue wasn’t arm strength. If anything, Daniels often overthrew his receivers on deep shots.

His 88.2 deep passing grade (throws of 20-plus yards) ranked 17th in the NFL, and his adjusted completion percentage on those attempts was just 38.6%, placing him 27th. It’s almost hard to imagine, but the Commanders’ offense could have been even more explosive last season had more of those opportunities connected. Cleaning up this aspect of his game could elevate Daniels — and Washington’s offense — to an entirely new level in 2025.

The bottom line

After just one season, Jayden Daniels has already established himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, and there’s a case to be made that he’s the best in the NFC.

To continue climbing into the league’s elite tier, he’ll need to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. Given how quickly he turned his perceived weaknesses into strengths as a rookie, there’s every reason to believe he’s capable of doing exactly that.