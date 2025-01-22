One 2025 free agent each NFL team can't afford to lose

• Tee Higgins is a clear player to retain for the Bengals: PFF's top-ranked 2025 free agent elevates Cincinnati's receiving corps into an all-around elite unit, although his new deal will be lucrative.

• Khalil Mack should be the Chargers' priority: The veteran edge rusher reportedly will play in 2025, and Los Angeles would benefit again from his pass-rushing services.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

Every NFL team has to reckon with the erosion of their current roster during the league’s free-agency period. Some valuable pieces are bound to depart with the hopes of finding a better fit or a bigger payday, but each team has a free agent, or several, on their roster that they need to make a high priority this offseason.

Here, we’ll break down one high-priority free agent that each team should aim to keep this offseason.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Browning turns just 26 years old this offseason after providing the Cardinals with production as a rotational pass-rusher in 2024. He joined Arizona via a trade with the Denver Broncos, and his 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade led the team despite his arrival not coming until Week 10. Browning produced multiple pressures in four of his last five games, as well. The Cardinals still need to find a star edge defender, possibly in the draft, but Browning would be a nice pass-rush piece to keep around.