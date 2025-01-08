One free agent every NFL team should pursue in 2025

• Sam Darnold should be on the Raiders‘ radar: Las Vegas probably won't land one of the draft's top arms, and the team can afford Darnold's hefty price tag.

• Could DeMarcus Lawrence reunite with Dan Quinn? The former Cowboys star feels like a strong fit on a Washington defense needing more help up front.

There’s little better than taking a peek at the upcoming free-agent big board and seeing virtually every name available. While top players like Garett Bolles and Budda Baker won’t be on the market any longer, there are glimmering stars at every position. And as this year’s contenders have shown, a dynamic free agency period can make a world of difference.

Some cap space-laden teams will be ogling those household names until March, while other franchises will pursue under-the-radar strong fits. One way or another, here’s one external player who should be on every organization’s radar.

PFF Free Agent Rank: No. 6 (No. 1 CB)

After finishing the regular season ranked 28th in defensive EPA per play, 31st in success rate and 17th in team coverage grade, the Cardinals will need to revamp their defense going into 2025. Garrett Williams (83.7 PFF coverage grade) was one of the more unsung cornerbacks in the league this past year, but the Cardinals could certainly use help on the outside.

With $82 million in their back pocket, why not make a splash with a long-term lockdown guy like Reed? The 28-year-old wasn’t as dynamic in 2024, recording only a 70.1 PFF coverage grade, but he’s been as effective as almost anyone over the past few years. Since he joined the Jets in 2022, Reed ranks 15th among qualified cornerbacks in PFF overall grade (80.1) and eighth in PFF coverage grade (84.4).