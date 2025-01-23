2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Centers

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top centers slated to hit free agency in 2025.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 22

There aren’t many long-term answers in free agency at center, which will make Dalman the primary beneficiary if he reaches the open market. Any team that deploys an outside-zone rushing scheme will be all over the former fourth-round pick. Dalman has room to grow as a pass protector but is one of the best run-blocking centers in the NFL and will advance the continued growth of the interior offensive line market after Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey finally reset the center market.

Top free agent comparison: Brian Allen, 2022

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Drew Dalman 58.1 51.0 20.5% ? Brian Allen 56.1 48.7 16.9% 2.9%

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 81

Kelly is potentially mulling retirement after a decorated career with the Colts, but if he returns in 2025, he offers a savvy, veteran center that could potentially help bring along a young quarterback. On the flip side, after the annual turnover at the quarterback position Kelly dealt with throughout his entire tenure in Indianapolis, perhaps he’d like the idea of pairing up with a veteran quarterback that he can work in tandem with to set protections and lead an offensive line unit. Injuries have hampered Kelly over the last two seasons, and he underwent knee surgery halfway through the 2024 campaign, which is certainly worth monitoring for prospective teams looking to bring him aboard.

Top free agent comparison: Matt Paradis, 2019

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Ryan Kelly 77.5 71.0 13.7% ? Matt Paradis 81.7 74.3 12.5% 4.8%

2025 Free Agent Rank: 100

Shelton catches flak for the occasional tough rep where he can lose to a bull rush, but over the course of the full 2024 season, he provided stability and guidance for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams while doing a lot of the work pre-snap and barely missing a play all year. For two years in a row, Shelton has almost never come off the field. He has some positional flexibility between the tackles, as well — all admirable traits in a free-agent offensive lineman.

Top free agent comparison: Austin Blythe, 2022

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Positive run-block grade percentage APY as % of Cap at signing Coleman Shelton 58.9 47.7 13.7% ? Austin Blythe 52.8 41.3 14.4% 1.9%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

