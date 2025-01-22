Best landing spots for PFF's top 15 free agents: Offense

• Tee Higgins would take the Chargers' receiving corps up a notch: With Ladd McConkey and Higgins in tow, Justin Herbert would have more than enough weapons to thrive in 2025 and beyond.

• Amari Cooper could be the calming presence the Steelers' WR corps needs: Pairing the even-keeled Cooper with George Pickens would be a prudent move to calm the Steelers' receiver room and split defensive attention.

NFL free agency is just a few months away. These are the best landing spots for PFF’s top 15 free agents on offense for the 2025 offseason.

Editor's Note: PFF grades listed are from the past two seasons.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: 84.6 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 1

For the second straight offseason, Higgins will be one of the most sought-after players on the market. Despite dealing with nagging injuries the past two seasons, Higgins erupted in 2024 and earned the highest PFF receiving grade of his career (88.3), ranking seventh among wide receivers.

The Chargers’ offensive success this season came despite their shallow receiving corps. Projected to own the sixth-most cap space this offseason, Los Angeles can afford to supply Justin Herbert with a dominant outside threat to pair with breakout first-year slot receiver Ladd McConkey.

G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs: 83.7 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: New England Patriots

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 2

With a glowing resume to boot and the youth to further develop, Trey Smith is entering free agency at the perfect time to cash in. And who better to sign that check than the team projected to hold the most cap space ($120 million) in the NFL this offseason?

The Patriots need to work fast to rebuild their offensive line, or they risk hindering the development of their young passer, Drake Maye. This offense ranked 29th in pressure rate allowed (39%) and surrendered the second-most interior pressures (118) in the NFL in 2024.

Trey Smith's Career PFF Grades

Best Landing Spot: Denver Broncos

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 4

Before going down with a dislocated ankle in October, Godwin was on track to produce his best season as a pro since his breakout 2019 campaign. His 85.7 PFF receiving grade through Week 7 ranked third among receivers.

Given the success Bo Nix showed in his first season — despite having few proven weapons at his disposal — Denver will want to supplement its receiving corps this offseason. Sean Payton has shown a propensity to feed targets to receivers with a proven play-making track record, which Godwin is no stranger to, having seen 130-plus targets in each of his past three full seasons.

WR Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills: 77.2 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 7

The 30-year-old Cooper will have his fair share of suitors on the open market, likely teams looking to add quality veteran leadership to their receiver room. What better place to provide that presence than a team with a history of animated receivers like Pittsburgh?

The Steelers were actively shopping for receiving help at the trade deadline, with reports linking them to several options, including the former Brown. Pairing the even-keeled Cooper with George Pickens would be a prudent move to calm the Steelers' receiver room and split defensive attention.

T Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens: 73.7 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 8

Stanley has made a living off protecting the most mobile passer the game has ever seen in Lamar Jackson, an immeasurable experience that would pay dividends to a Commanders offense looking to keep its young, dynamic passer, Jayden Daniels, upright.

Although Stanley’s 2021 ankle injury stalled his career, the veteran tackle generated a 75.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of his past three seasons.

QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings: 81.5 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Las Vegas Raiders

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 9

Although the redemption arc of Darnold returning to New York would be poetic, the Jets have too many questions at quarterback and likely not enough cap space to facilitate a deal for their former No. 3 overall pick. However, Las Vegas projects to hold the second-most cap space this offseason and currently sits outside of the range of one of the top passers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Raiders are in the process of a complete overhaul and are currently without a general manager, head coach or stable quarterback. With Tom Brady weighing in at the ownership level, this team could identify Darnold’s breakout 82.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 as more than just a flash in the pan. But much has to fall into place from now until March.

Highest-Graded Quarterbacks in the 2024 Regular Season

WR Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans: 82.4 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: New York Giants

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 11

Diggs' torn ACL in Week 8 will make for an interesting free-agency period between the 31-year-old receiver and teams this offseason. Prior to going down, Diggs showed no signs of slowing, on pace to produce his 10th straight campaign with a 77.0-plus PFF receiving grade.

With the Giants holding a top-three draft pick, expectations are that they will make a play for one of the top quarterbacks in the class. Pairing Diggs’ experience with Malik Nabers would provide a young passer with quality weapons in the receiving game and ample opportunity to produce quickly.

Best Landing Spot: New England Patriots

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 14

The Patriots made sizable investments to their receiver room during the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, but weren’t able to make strides in the passing game. Providing Drake Maye with a talented veteran on the outside who can also help elevate the team's young talent would be a wise use of the Patriots' league-leading cap space.

After his move to Kansas City, Hopkins generated a 78.3 PFF receiving grade while dealing with a knee injury. He hasn't earned a season-long PFF overall grade below 70.0 since his rookie 2013 campaign.

T Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings: 67.6 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Los Angeles Rams

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 17

Robinson was one of the lone bright spots of the Jaguars’ dismal start to 2024. As a result, the team dealt him to the Vikings, where he filled in for the injured Christian Darrisaw. The change of scenery hindered Robinson’s effectiveness to the tune of a 67.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, but a track record of success in Jacksonville will still warrant a solid market.

With Alaric Jackson slated to hit free agency, the Rams will be looking to replace his 80.9 PFF overall grade on the outside.

QB Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers: 76.5 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: New York Jets

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 19

Despite ceding starting duties to Russell Wilson after leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record in 2024, Fields showed marked improvement. Through the first month of the year, the 25-year-old quarterback generated a 78.0 PFF passing grade, a mark that could have paced his career high.

The Jets are amidst an overhaul of football operations, searching for a general manager and head coach while also trying to navigate a strenuous situation under center. Aaron Rodgers’ future is very much in limbo. But, his $49 million dead cap hit in 2025 gives him significant leverage in those discussions. If New York hopes to move on from the veteran, it will have to eat that bill; leaving the team with little left over to negotiate for another passer.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings: 82.9 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Las Vegas Raiders

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 20

Despite pushing 30 years old and finding a new home, Jones continued to perform with an exceptional level of consistency in Minnesota, having never produced a regular season below a 75.0 PFF overall grade. Armed with a new career-high mark in rushing yardage (1,138), Jones again enters the market.

Given the success he found playing with Sam Darnold in the Vikings' backfield, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see the Raiders invest to bring that well-rounded production to Allegiant Stadium.

C Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons: 84.8 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Chicago Bears

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 22

An early season ankle injury knocked Dalman out of the lineup for an extended period, but he returned to produce at a high level, typical of his resume. He generated a 78.8 PFF overall grade in his nine games in 2024. Dalman made strides in pass protection this past season, posting the lowest pressure rate of his career (3.7%).

With Coleman Shelton’s short-term deal manning the middle of this offensive line set to expire, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson may opt to replicate the success he found in Detroit with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow.

Highest-Graded Centers in the 2024 Regular Season

G Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts: 69.8 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Houston Texans

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 24

Houston’s porous interior blocking proved to be a weakness the team struggled to overcome all year, and it ultimately sent the Texans packing from the playoffs. They surrendered the most interior sacks (24) in the NFL this season and will undoubtedly be looking to address that.

The Texans won’t be flush with cap space to spend on free agents this offseason. Fries, however, would be a match for this team, following his positive showing before going down in Week 5 with a serious leg fracture.

G Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears: 77.3 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 25

A series of nagging injuries plagued Jenkins’ 2024 campaign, but even still, he managed to produce well on the interior of this Bears’ offensive line. His 75.8 PFF pass-blocking grade stands as a career high for the 26-year-old guard after he allowed just a 3.8% pressure rate (also a career high).

The Niners nailed their selection of Dominick Puni in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft but still need to build up their interior. Adding Jenkins to the left side would complement both Puni at the other guard spot and Trent Williams on the outside.

G Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions: 81.6 PFF Grade

Best Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 27

Zeitler will be 35 years old when he hits the open market, but his long track record of sustained success across multiple franchises should warrant looks from decision-makers. With Detroit this season, Zeitler generated the best PFF run-blocking grade of his career (87.2), proving to be a key contributor during the Lions' historic season.

The Vikings need all the help they can muster to halt the constant flow of interior pressure they experienced in 2024, having allowed the highest interior pressure rate (18.8%) in the NFL.