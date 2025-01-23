2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Quarterbacks

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top quarterbacks slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 9

The debate surrounding Darnold in the 2025 offseason will likely focus on whether he can be more than just a bridge quarterback. While his raw regular-season stats were impressive — 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions — his performance in key areas was more mixed, with 33 big-time throws balanced by 24 turnover-worthy plays.

Top free agent comparison: Jay Cutler, 2014

Player Clean-pocket grade 1st- & 2nd-down grade Standard dropback grade Sack rate APY as % of Cap at signing Sam Darnold 86.6 84.7 86.3 8.7% ? Jay Cutler 90.5 70.5 79.0 6.5% 14.7%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 19

If there’s a lesson to be learned from the recent resurgences of highly touted quarterback prospects like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and others, it’s that we probably shouldn’t completely give up on a quarterback until they’ve had a shot with a quality coaching staff and supporting cast. While Fields did eventually cede duties to Russell Wilson this season, we already saw signs of improvement during his 4-2 run as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback. The physical tools are still undeniable and offer value, even if he is solely deployed in certain packages as a juiced-up backup.

Top free agent comparison: Marcus Mariota, 2020

Player Clean-pocket grade 1st- & 2nd-down grade Standard dropback grade Sack rate APY as % of Cap at signing Justin Fields 83.9 72.3 71.5 9.0% ? Marcus Mariota 79.3 67.9 75.5 10.9% 4.4%

3. QB Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 Free Agent Rank: 44

It’s exceedingly difficult to find sure-fire starting quarterbacks in free agency, and Wilson is among the top options — even if age is a concern, with Wilson set to turn 37 years old in 2025. Much like there was no comparable contract situation in the history of the NFL like Wilson’s headed into 2024, there really isn’t a good free-agency comparison for Wilson headed into 2025, either.

Top free agent comparison: N/A

Player Clean-pocket grade 1st- & 2nd-down grade Standard dropback grade Sack rate APY as % of Cap at signing Russell Wilson 91.6 80.7 92.2 8.6% ? – – – – – –

2025 Free Agent Rank: 85

Winston injected some life into the league’s worst offense, previously led by one of the league’s worst quarterbacks, in a backup role for the Browns, leading to a breakout season for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired in the offseason from the Denver Broncos and extended to a deal that now looks like a major bargain. This alone was a welcome development and important to learn going forward, as Cleveland traded away Amari Cooper at the deadline. As for Winston, he is who we thought he was: a true gunslinger who is just as likely to keep his team in a game as take them out of it.

Top free agent comparison: Mike Glennon, 2018

Player Clean-pocket grade 1st- & 2nd-down grade Standard dropback grade Sack rate APY as % of Cap at signing Jameis Winston 85.3 64.8 67.2 6.9% ? Mike Glennon 80.0 60.4 69.6 5.0% 2.3%

