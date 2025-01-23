2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Cornerbacks

NFL free agency is a year-round process, as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we're at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top cornerbacks slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF's full list of the top 100 free agents.

2025 Free Agent Rank: 6

Reed is set to enter free agency after earning his sixth straight season-long 70.0-plus PFF overall grade. His 70.1 coverage grade in 2024 ranked 31st among qualifying cornerbacks. He excelled in PFF's advanced metrics, boasting a 51.28% lockdown percentage.

Top free agent comparison: Malcolm Butler, 2018

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing D.J. Reed 73.4 87.0 16.2% 60.5 ? Malcolm Butler 76.5 90.0 14.0 66.6 6.9%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 13

Ward struggled in 2024 and posted career lows in a number of PFF metrics, but his overall body of work will keep him as one of the top options on the market in 2025. Last year was his best in the NFL to date, with his 86.5 PFF coverage grade ranking third among all players at the position. With cornerback teammate Deommodore Lenoir receiving an in-season extension, the writing appears to be on the wall that Ward will be on the way out of San Francisco.

Top free agent comparison: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, 2014

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Charvarius Ward 81.3 79.2 15.8% 41.3 ? Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie 72.6 80.9 15.1% N/A 5.3%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 15

Douglas faced some challenges in 2024, but his knack for making plays on the ball ensures he'll attract significant interest in 2025. Heading into the 2024 campaign, he had recorded at least seven pass breakups in six of his seven years in the NFL and notched four or more interceptions in each of the past three seasons.

Top free agent comparison: James Bradberry, 2023

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Rasul Douglas 72.9 79.9 9.8% 30.7 ? James Bradberry 70.1 76.4 18.9% 38.4 5.6%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Davis to the Lions in the offseason, and he provided immediate stability to a young Detroit secondary that badly needed it after the defense endured an unfathomable number of injuries in 2024, most notably to Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Aidan Hutchinson. Davis, too, suffered a season-ending injury — a fractured jaw that ended his season after Week 15.

Top free agent comparison: Aaron Colvin, 2018

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Carlton Davis III 73.4 84.4 13.7% 53.3 ? Aaron Colvin 75.3 75.3 1.0% 61.9 4.8%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 26

After posting PFF coverage grades of 75.6 or better in each of the past two years, Samuel struggled early in his first year with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at the helm but played just four games before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Likewise, Samuel's tackling woes — a problem that has reared its head throughout his career — were exacerbated, with the cornerback missing a whopping 22.2% of attempts. That said, Samuel's youth, pedigree and experience will still be very appealing.

Top free agent comparison: D.J. Reed, 2022

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Asante Samuel 64.1 72.6 14.6% 66.3 ? D.J. Reed 76.1 72.0 9.6% 57.5 5.3%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 33

Murphy signed a two-year, $17.5 million free agent contract with the Vikings in the 2023 offseason and certainly played up to that deal, looking like a good fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ uber-aggressive defense. His six interceptions in 2024 were tied for the most among cornerbacks.

Top free agent comparison: Brandon Flowers, 2015

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Byron Murphy Jr. 70.3 71.7 7.3% 52.1 ? Brandon Flowers 70.4 70.7 4.0% N/A 6.3%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 35

One of the best slot defenders in the NFL of the past decade, Hilton, like most of the Bengals‘ defense, struggled in 2024, but he turned in four straight strong performances to close the campaign. He turns 31 right as free agency opens in 2025, but with PFF coverage grades above 70.0 in six of the past eight seasons, he should still receive plenty of interest.

Top free agent comparison: Chris Harris Jr., 2020

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Mike Hilton 78.9 85.5 6.6% 59.1 ? Chris Harris Jr. 72.7 81.3 9.9% 64.4 4.3%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

8. CB Stephon Gilmore, Minnesota Vikings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 67

It’s rare for a cornerback to continue playing at a high level into his 30s, but leave it to the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore probably benefits from playing in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz-centric scheme, but there’s little reason to think he can’t continue to be a veteran presence in a relatively young cornerback room.

Top free agent comparison: Xavier Rhodes, 2021

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Stephon Gilmore 68.6 64.1 12.6% 52.8 ? Xavier Rhodes 58.2 69.0 10.7% 45.1 2.6%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 74

Jones has continued to play well when in the lineup and is established as an outside cornerback despite kicking inside to the slot on occasion, where he doesn’t cover quite as well in tight space. Jones is always competitive and tough at the catch point, with good recovery ability and a knack for getting his hands on the football, though he hasn’t hauled in an interception in the past two seasons. The Patriots reduced Jones’ snap count, potentially injury-related or also due to a dip in play, so a full-time role at outside cornerback may be harder to come by this offseason.

Top free agent comparison: Rashaan Melvin, 2017

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Jonathan Jones 72.8 72.6 13.1% 54.8 ? Rashaan Melvin 67.3 67.0 12.2% 64.3 1.1%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 86

After a strong rookie campaign for the pesky slot defender, Hobbs has been forced out of the lineup for a handful of games in each of the past three seasons. Hobbs has the size to play on the outside at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, though it hasn’t been asked of him much thus far in his career, and he plays the slot role well with a willingness to do the dirty work in the alley. He can also make plays on nickel blitzes.

Top free agent comparison: Sean Murphy-Bunting, 2023

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Nate Hobbs 69.1 68.3 8.6% 49.4 ? Sean Murphy-Bunting 68.7 68.6 6.4% 43.9 1.5%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings

2025 Free Agent Rank: 87

Adebo was remarkably productive to start the 2024 campaign before a broken femur knocked him out for the remainder of the year. Following the trade deadline departure of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Adebo would’ve had half of a season's runway to truly get tested as a No. 1 outside cornerback week in and week out, which could have said a lot about his market. Now, Adebo will face questions about his recovery timeline during the peak negotiating window.

Top free agent comparison: Alterraun Verner, 2014

Player Coverage grade w/ no pressure Cov. grade on throws in ≤ 3s Forced incompletion rate Single coverage grade APY as % of Cap at signing Paulson Adebo 86.9 83.0 19.3% 63.0 ? Alterraun Verner 83.9 82.3 12.9% N/A 4.8%

*All data in tables reflects two years prior to UFA contract signing

Contract projection: Available in PFF's free agency rankings