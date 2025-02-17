NFL Offseason Dream Scenarios: The perfect free agent and 2025 draft pick for each franchise

Tee Higgins will be highly coveted if Cincinnati lets him test the market: The Bengals, Raiders, Chargers and Commanders should all vie for PFF's top-ranked free agent.

The Browns can turn a page at quarterback: With the No. 2 pick in hand and Deshaun Watson's future in limbo, Cleveland would be wise to select Miami's Cam Ward and start a new chapter.

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

Plans and contingencies are the name of the game during the NFL offseason as all 32 teams vie for the same impending free agents and draft prospects. Regardless of team needs and cap space, some franchises will miss out on their most coveted targets. But we’re going to explore some scenarios where the stars align.

These are some dream scenarios for every NFL team for the 2025 NFL offseason.

Free-Agent Signing: EDGE Haason Reddick, New York Jets

EDGE Haason Reddick, New York Jets First-Round Draft Pick: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

While some teams may be hesitant to bring in Haason Reddick following his lengthy holdout and ineffectiveness in 2024, one team that should leap at the chance of signing the disgruntled edge rusher is the Arizona Cardinals. A reunion with Jonathan Gannon, who coached Reddick during his breakout 2022 campaign (90.7 PFF pass-rush grade) in Philadelphia, would be an instant boost to a Cardinals team that ranked 31st in team PFF pass-rush grade (58.5) this past season.

Gannon shouldn’t stop there. While Jalon Walker played both off the ball and on the edge in college, he emerged as a promising edge defender with ample upside. Selecting Walker would allow him to develop as a pass-rusher while also providing key depth behind Reddick and B.J. Ojulari.

Free-Agent Signing: EDGE Baron Browning, Arizona Cardinals

EDGE Baron Browning, Arizona Cardinals First-Round Draft Pick: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Without much spending power, Atlanta could look toward cheaper options with high upside, like Baron Browning, to boost a pass-rush unit that ranked 30th in both win rate (34.5%) and PFF grade (59.0). Browning, who moved to the edge full time in 2022, flourished in Arizona, earning a career-high 77.2 PFF pass-rush grade.

Adding to the secondary would also be a shrewd move, and should the class’ top safety, Malaki Starks, fall to the Falcons at No. 15, they should jump at the chance to select him. Pairing Starks with Jessie Bates III would create a scary tandem on the back end of this coverage unit and provide the Falcons a plan for the future at safety.

Without much cap space to maneuver, the Ravens will have a limited pool of free-agent options. One potential target to fill in nicely as a big-bodied X-receiver could be Mike Williams. While he struggled in 2024, another offseason to regain his form post-ACL surgery in 2023 could pay dividends. In six seasons with the Chargers prior to his injury, he posted a 72.0-plus PFF receiving grade each year, presenting a solid value, if he can get back on track.

With Baltimore likely unable to retain Ronnie Stanley, they will also be in the market for a left tackle. Given Simmons' injury in 2024, his draft projection is all over the place, but he is firmly in the first-round conversation. If he were to fall, the Ravens should pounce. Before going down in Week 7, Simmons posted an 88.4 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed zero pressures on 148 pass-blocking snaps.

Free-Agent Signing: WR Diontae Johnson, Baltimore Ravens

WR Diontae Johnson, Baltimore Ravens First-Round Draft Pick: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Although chaos followed Diontae Johnson in 2024, when he's locked in, he can ball. That could present a golden opportunity for the Bills, who traded for Amari Cooper at the deadline and will now watch him walk in free agency. Adding a quality receiver at a steep discount is Buffalo’s only avenue to add talent ahead of the draft.

Along with receiving help, the Bills are in dire need of multiple coverage defenders to rejuvenate a secondary that finished 31st in team PFF coverage grade (31.8) this past season. Adding Barron, the third-highest graded cornerback (90.7) in the FBS this past season, to pair with Christian Benford would be the instant boost this secondary is hungry for.

Free-Agent Signing: EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders

EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders First-Round Draft Pick: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

The Panthers are staring down a massive defensive overhaul this offseason. Carolina ranked dead last in both pass-rush win rate (29.0%) and pressure rate (25.4%) in 2024, so the front office's first order of business will be addressing pass-rushers. Malcolm Koonce could be a face to build this defense around, despite his missing all of 2024. The year before, the former Raider produced a career-high 81.3 PFF overall grade, highlighted by eight sacks and 52 pressures, despite starting the year in a limited role.

The other area of concern in Carolina is the secondary, not only now but also in the future. Jaycee Horn will be playing in the final year of his contract and was a name floated around at the trade deadline, which doesn’t bode well for a secondary largely devoid of proven playmakers. Selecting Will Johnson at No. 8 would provide a Day 1 upgrade over the departing Mike Jackson and leverage for the future should the Panthers be unable to reach a deal with Horn.

Free-Agent Signing: G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs First-Round Draft Pick: T Will Campbell, LSU

As alluded to in “Free agency signings we want to see,” new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles will prioritize the offensive line this offseason. And what better way to do that than to make a splash signing of the top offensive lineman on the free agent market, Trey Smith?

Chicago shouldn’t stop there. Instead, doubling down on their offensive line investments is the path to solidifying Caleb Williams‘ development as their franchise passer. They should also try to secure the top offensive line prospect in this year’s draft class, Will Campbell.

The Bengals hold the keys to the NFL offseason, and their decision will dictate much of how this cycle unfolds. Tee Higgins is again the top pending free agent on the market, and Cincinnati again has the cap space to accommodate the franchise tag. While there are pros and cons to both, the bottom line is Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow make up one of the most lethal passing offenses in the game.

However, tagging Higgins wouldn’t leave a ton of cap room to rebuild their struggling defense. Acquiring Ohio State hero Jack Sawyer would be a perfect fit for a pass-rush unit desperate for production from anyone not named Trey Hendrickson.

The Browns are one of two teams more than $30 million over the cap, effectively disqualifying them from filling any needs in free agency. But that doesn’t discount a serious need for help in the backfield. Likely their only avenue would be to hope longtime Brown Nick Chubb has no offers elsewhere and takes a massive discount to stay in the NFL.

To make matters worse, Cleveland is also likely to be without Deshaun Watson for potentially all of 2025, creating a dire need under center. While Watson is still due significant money, selecting the top-rated quarterback prospect looks like the Browns' only path to salvage 2025 — and their quarterback position overall.

Dallas is another team strapped for cash in 2025, which will largely limit what they can add in free agency. After a rebound in 2024, Poona Ford could profile as a cost-effective veteran for the Cowboys’ interior. His 85.3 PFF overall grade this past season ranked fifth among interior defenders, but teams will likely still knock his one year of production and size, making him a great target for a team that surrendered the most expected points per rush last season.

Jeanty is a prolific back worthy of his lofty prospect status. While his 2024 campaign netted him national attention, he has been lights-out for years. The Boise State product led the nation in PFF grading at the running back position in each of the past two years, amassing a 94.0-plus PFF grade in both.

Free-Agent Signing: WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers First-Round Draft Pick: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Finding Bo Nix more weapons will be the prime directive of the Broncos' front office this offseason. As highlighted in PFF’s “best landing spots” series, Godwin was on track for his best season since his breakout 2019 campaign, earning the third-highest receiving grade at the position through Week 7 before dislocating his ankle. Adding a savvy veteran target in the slot would do wonders for Denver’s passing output in 2025.

It’s also no secret that the Broncos will be in the market for a playmaking tight end, as head coach Sean Payton’s scheme is known for highlighting them when he feels he has a difference-maker at the position. Tyler Warren is the cream of the 2025 tight end prospect crop, and while he could very well be selected long before the 20th pick, this would be a match Denver can’t pass up if he falls.

Free-Agent Signing: EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers First-Round Draft Pick: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Aidan Hutchinson was on a pace worthy of contending for Defensive Player of the Year prior to breaking his leg in October. Without him in the lineup, the Lions' pass rush fell off a cliff, illustrating the team’s lack of depth on the edge. Mack, who will be 35 years old this season, still has plenty of good snaps in the tank and will command significant attention in free agency, having produced back-to-back seasons of 90.0-plus PFF overall grades.

Although Morrison has the tools to be selected in the front half of Round 1, he missed the back half of the 2024 season after suffering a hip injury that required surgery, which could see him slide come draft day. Given his profile as a solid man-coverage cornerback at Notre Dame, he would provide the Lions with a natural fit to replace the departing Carlton Davis III in Detroit’s Cover 1-heavy scheme.

Free-Agent Signing: C Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons

C Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons First-Round Draft Pick: CB Trey Amos, Mississippi

With the Packers slated to lose Josh Myers at the heart of their offensive line, finding a replacement will be pivotal. It presents an opportunity to upgrade the position by signing Drew Dalman. The Falcons center returned from an injury in the back half of the year to secure the fourth-highest PFF overall grade (78.8) among qualifying centers.

Availability has been an issue for Green Bay's secondary, particularly with Jaire Alexander’s frequent absences, displaying the need for this team to make significant additions at cornerback. Amos carries a multi-sport background and serious athleticism to match. His coverage instincts are strong, evidenced by his 22% forced incompletion rate since 2021, ranking in the 98th percentile at the position.

Free-Agent Signing: G Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals

G Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals First-Round Draft Pick: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Houston finds itself among the handful of teams pushing up against the cap, limiting the front office's spending power in free agency. However, a need on the offensive line will have to be addressed after the Texans allowed the most interior sacks (26) in the NFL this past season. Hernandez, who went down early in 2024 with a knee injury, profiles as a cost-effective veteran with a high floor in pass protection.

Stefon Diggs‘ likely departure and Tank Dell‘s devastating injury create a need in Houston's receiving corps. If Egbuka were to make it to Pick No. 25, the Texans should pull the trigger, adding a slot threat with elite body/speed control and a high football IQ, having earned a 79.5 PFF receiving grade this past season.

Armed with a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, the Colts will look to revamp a defense that struggled in 2024. Upgrading at cornerback is on the docket, and an experienced and savvy option like Ward would fit well in Anarumo's scheme. 2024 was a down year for the 28-year-old, but he isn’t far removed from a career-best 86.5 PFF coverage grade in 2023.

A top-15 pick will net the Colts an exceptional prospect, and in a class with talented pass-rushers at the top, taking Pearce would be a prudent move. His 89.9 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 reflects his disruptive ability, which could immediately boost a Colts defense that ranked 28th in pressure rate this past season.

Free-Agent Signing: G Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

G Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts First-Round Draft Pick: DI Mason Graham, Michigan

The Jaguars want to invest in the trenches this offseason and are well positioned to attack both sides of the ball. With Brandon Scherff set to depart in free agency, finding his replacement — potentially Will Fries — would give this interior major upside. Although Fries went down in October after fracturing his leg, he was on pace to produce his best season as a pro, generating an 86.8 PFF overall grade.

On the defensive side, Jacksonville has an opportunity to add a top-five pick to the roster in Mason Graham, the class’ top interior defender. Pairing Graham with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would create a terrifying pass rush to take over the AFC South.

Free-Agent Signing: LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers First-Round Draft Pick: T Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

The Chiefs don’t have much salary cap space, but they do carry a history of winning to help cut favorable deals in free agency. Greenlaw spent much of 2024 recovering from an Achilles injury suffered facing this same Chiefs team in the Super Bowl. With Nick Bolton slated for free agency, Kansas City can aim to play on Greenlaw’s upside on a short-term deal.

Situated at the back of the draft order will limit Kansas City's options, but addressing the team's need at left tackle remains a priority. Conerly has extensive experience on the left side over the past two seasons at Oregon, where he allowed just a 0.6% knockdown rate across 1,000-plus pass-blocking snaps.

Free-Agent Signing: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals First-Round Draft Pick: QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

Armed with $92 million in cap space, new general manager John Spytek has the war chest to make a splash in free agency. What better way than to sign the top free agent? Should Higgins escape the franchise tag, he will command a massive deal, and the Raiders not only have the ability to match almost anyone but also enough left over to build around their newly minted WR1.

While it’s unlikely that a quarterback will fall to Las Vegas at the sixth pick, should one of the draft’s top prospects land in their lap — or they maneuver into striking range of the top three picks — this offense would have its signal-caller of the future.

Free-Agent Signing: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals First-Round Draft Pick: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Currently projected to hold more than $63 million in cap space, the Chargers can afford to hand out the lucrative contract it will take to sway Higgins to Los Angeles. This team also offers something many others can’t: the opportunity to play with an established passer in Justin Herbert. That could appeal to Higgins, who is well aware of an elite passer's effect on team and individual success.

To make up for Herbert’s limited weapons in 2024, the Chargers can tap into a strong tight end class with a familiar face. Having already won a national championship together at Michigan, Colston Loveland and Jim Harbaugh can reunite in Los Angeles and provide this offense with a natural pass-catching threat from the tight end position.

Free-Agent Signing: CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets

CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets First-Round Draft Pick: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State

The Rams may possess a solid, young defense to lean on over the next few years, but their weakness in coverage is apparent, having finished 28th in expected points allowed per dropback and sporting no cornerbacks who graded above 63.0 in coverage. Signing PFF’s highest-ranked free agent cornerback in Reed would change the tone and position this defense for success in 2025.

If Simmons’ medicals come back clean during the pre-draft process, he could be gone before the Rams' selection at No. 26. However, his pass-blocking ability is undeniable. Before going down in Week 7, he posted an 88.4 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed zero pressures on 148 pass-blocking snaps.

Keeping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the ground and in the lineup is crucial to Miami’s success, which will lead to investments up front. However, they don't have much salary cap space to make significant additions in free agency. A cost-effective veteran coming off an Achilles injury may be the extent of their options. Luckily, Daniels holds plenty of upside, as he was turning a corner in 2024 before going down, having produced a 92.9 PFF overall grade on 209 snaps.

And this front office shouldn’t stop there. Drafting a talent like Banks would provide the Dolphins with an immediate upgrade should they slot him into the interior, with the aim being to ease him into the left tackle spot once Terron Armstead decides to call it a career.

Free-Agent Signing: S Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

S Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins First-Round Draft Pick: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

The Vikings are facing a massive rebuild of their secondary, with Josh Metellus standing as the lone cornerback or safety left under contract who recorded 80 or more defensive snaps this past season. Snagging the top available safeties in both free agency and the draft would surely set this secondary up for success.

In the 25-year-old Holland and the 21-year-old Starks, the Vikings would have a vaunted tandem of young safeties to build their defense around for years to come. Given the creativity displayed by Brian Flores’ playcalling, the possibilities are endless if he adds these pieces to his unit.

Free-Agent Signing: G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs & T Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs & T Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens First-Round Draft Pick: WR/CB Travis Hunter

As PFF’s Zoltan Buday pointed out when identifying the potential landing spots for the top offensive lineman in this free-agency cycle, The Patriots have the cap space ($119 million) to sign any lineman, and the need extends across the entire unit, so there is no reason they shouldn’t pursue the top options. Adding both Smith and Stanley would check that box and give New England’s front-five a facelift overnight.

If New England can secure sufficient help up front in free agency, they can turn to the draft to select the best player in college football last season, Travis Hunter. With ties to both sides of the ball and the Patriots possessing a need at each spot Hunter can play, Mike Vrabel won’t let a football player as good as the phenom out of Colorado slip past him.

Free-Agent Signing: DI Teair Tart, Los Angeles Chargers

DI Teair Tart, Los Angeles Chargers First-Round Draft Pick: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

It’s virtually impossible for the Saints to add players via free agency due to their cap situation. But if they were to work a miracle and squeeze under by a hair, addressing their 31st-ranked team PFF run-defense grade (47.8) has to be a priority. Tart's 2024 was the highest-graded season of his career (79.6), and he notched a positive grade on more than 28% of his run-defense snaps.

That lack of spending power makes this Saints’ top-10 draft pick all the more important. With Chase Young slated to enter free agency, replacing him with Pearce, a twitchy edge rusher with impressive speed-to-power transition, would fill that void tremendously.

Free-Agent Signing: WR Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

WR Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans First-Round Draft Pick: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

As alluded to in PFF’s best landing spots series, with the Giants holding a top-three draft pick, the are expected to make a play for one of the class' top quarterbacks. Sanders is often linked to New York, and given his strong foundation as a passer with fundamentally sound throwing mechanics that give him the tools to develop at the next level, it’s no surprise why.

Pairing Diggs’ experience with breakout star Malik Nabers would provide Sanders with quality weapons in the receiving game and ample opportunity to produce quickly.

Free-Agent Signing: QB Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers First-Round Draft Pick: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Aaron Rodgers’ future is very much in limbo. But, his $49 million dead cap hit in 2025 gives him significant leverage in those discussions. Without much cap space, finding a contingency plan on a cost-effective salary could prove nearly impossible for the Jets. However, the opportunity to start in a big market, and the significant attention that comes with it, could entice Fields to head to New York on a short-term, prove-it deal.

With D.J. Reed slated to hit free agency, drafting a cornerback to pair with Sauce Gardner will be a priority in Aaron Glenn’s scheme. Johnson’s combination of size and understanding of leverage made him highly effective in man coverage, where he earned a 90.8 PFF grade in 2022 and 2023 before battling injuries in 2024.

The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason. He parlayed that opportunity into the highest-graded season of his career (90.2) and a nomination for Defensive Player of the Year. Although Baun could earn a lucrative payday elsewhere, it may be best for both parties to find a way to facilitate a long-term deal. After all, as the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

With Josh Sweat set to cash in on the free-agent market, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will do what he does best: find a pass-rusher so good every other team wonders how they let it happen again. Ezeiruaku fits the bill in the 2025 NFL Draft class as one of PFF’s top 101 college players and one of the best pure pass-rushers in the nation.

Free-Agent Signing: CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets

CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets First-Round Draft Pick: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Pittsburgh needs more top-end talent at the skill positions to round out its roster — along with a passer — and snagging two natural fits in spots of need would pay off massively. Reed would provide a natural fit in the Steelers’ single-high defense, having run a significant rate of closed coverages in his time in New York.

Burden himself is a natural playmaker out of the slot who excels with the ball in his hands. The Steelers generated only 586 yards after the catch from receivers in 2024, ranking 31st in the NFL, so the Mizzou standout would provide that explosive after-the-catch ability this offense is sorely lacking.

Free-Agent Signing: CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets

CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets First-Round Draft Pick: T Will Campbell, LSU

Highlighted in PFF’s NFL free agency signings we want to see, Reed and the 49ers should have a mutual interest in reaching a deal to reunite the cornerback with his former defensive play caller in New York. Robert Saleh highly values outside cornerbacks who can stand up in man coverage in his scheme, something Reed has excelled at, earning an 83.1 man coverage grade in their time together.

The 49ers and Brock Purdy are reportedly working on a massive extension, so moving to find more blocking for both him and Christian McCaffrey is a priority. With Aaron Banks’ contract expiring and Trent Williams entering his age-37 season while coming off an injury, Campbell — or another highly touted tackle prospect — would address an immediate need on the interior and provide a long-term solution at tackle.

Free-Agent Signing: LB Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks

LB Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks First-Round Draft Pick: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

The Seahawks acquired Jones before the trade deadline this past season and were in talks to extend the linebacker. But that conversation was “amicably” paused, and now Jones is slated for free agency. While Jones produced just a 59.4 PFF overall grade with Seattle, he isn’t that far removed from excellent play with the Rams in 2023 that earned him career-high marks as both a run defender (86.2) and a pass-rusher (83.1), which undoubtedly led the Seahawks to trade for him in the first place.

Even among a deep group of Power Five prospects, Mike Green has risen up the ranks. After a standout season at Marshall, where he finished as the highest-graded edge defender in the nation, Green validated his talent at the Senior Bowl, flashing against NFL-caliber competition. Mike Macdonald is the perfect defensive mind to maximize Green’s sky-high potential.

Free-Agent Signing: EDGE Matthew Judon, Atlanta Falcons

EDGE Matthew Judon, Atlanta Falcons First-Round Draft Pick: CB Benjamin Morrison, Norte Dame

The Buccaneers have several defensive needs, particularly concerning pressure off the edge and depth at cornerback. The catch is that they don’t have the cap space to do much in free agency without restructuring some current deals.

Even still, finding a cost-effective veteran to revamp their pass rush would prove to be a prudent move. Enter, Matthew Judon, who struggled in his time in Atlanta but still possesses the upside that warranted a third-round pick when the Falcons traded for him.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers will have a variety of solid prospects to choose from that would all fit a glaring need, but taking Morrison would be a savvy approach to adding depth to a cornerback room that lacked consistency in 2024.

Free-Agent Signing: QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings First-Round Draft Pick: A generational talent or more draft capital

Head coach Brian Callahan benched Will Levis this past season after various bouts with questionable decision-making, and he could very well look at a veteran signal-caller to take up the mantle. While the Titans could make a play for Kirk Cousins, Tennessee could also forego the trade route and grab the top-ranked passer of this free-agent cycle.

Securing a quarterback in March would award the Titans with flexibility come draft day, allowing them to select a premier blue-chip prospect in the form of either Colorado’s Travis Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter. It would also leave the door open for them to trade back in the round and acquire more draft assets.

Free-Agent Signing: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals First-Round Draft Pick: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Washington profiles as one of the most alluring teams for Higgins, possessing the money to facilitate a hefty deal with the third-most projected cap space ($75 million) and the promise of playing with the league’s most explosive young quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Adding Higgins to the mix with Terry McLaurin — both of whom are coming off career years — would instantly assemble the most lethal receiving corps in the NFC.

As PFF’s Trevor Sikkema put it in his most recent mock draft, “the Commanders will likely be in on the Myles Garrett Sweepstakes, but if they don't land him, they could stay aggressive in the draft and trade up for an edge defender.”

That would make Williams a compelling pick here. Although he is still developing as a pass-rusher, he’s an explosive, high-ceiling player with the violent playing style Commanders head coach Dan Quinn covets.