NFL scores and recaps for every preseason Week 3 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL preseason Week 3 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-14 in their preseason finale on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson played into the second quarter, showing flashes but also areas for improvement. He led a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Adonai Mitchell but also threw a pick-six to Bengals safety Jordan Battle. The second-year signal-caller also fumbled on his final drive of the night. He finished the contest 8-of-14 for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent led the Chicago Bears to a 34-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the preseason, a game that featured few starters.

Bears second-year linebacker Micah Baskerville made a number of plays to cap off what has been a very good preseason for the former LSU Tiger. Baskerville hurried the opposing quarterback on both of his pass-rush snaps, while he allowed just one catch for 6 yards across three targets in coverage.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars racked up 10 quarterback pressures in the first half in a clinical outing for the first-teamers against the Atlanta Falcons‘ third- and fourth-stringers.

Jacksonville's backups carried the baton across the finish line, with the Jaguars prevailing over the Falcons 31-0 in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked sharp in his short cameo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 24-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

The former first overall pick orchestrated a 70-yard drive in seven plays, capped by Rachaad White’s 4-yard touchdown. Mayfield finished 3-for-3 for 54 yards before taking the remainder of the night off as both teams evaluated younger players battling for roster spots.

In a preseason showdown that ended in a 24-24 tie, the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders took vastly different approaches to the game with the regular season just two weeks away.

The 49ers opted to start most of their key players, giving quarterback Brock Purdy a chance to lead the offense. Purdy was efficient, completing nine of his 12 attempts for 96 yards, but a red-zone interception that led to a touchdown-saving tackle by Purdy gave head coach Kyle Shanahan a scare.

Meanwhile, the Raiders focused on evaluating their backups, with players like Tyreik McAllister making a solid case for a roster spot. He electrified the crowd with an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown and later added a 35-yard touchdown catch.

For the 49ers, it was also a chance to see preseason debuts from stars Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Kittle made a mightily impressive 19-yard catch that was contested by not one but two defenders and finished with three receptions for 34 yards.

Quarterback Tim Boyle passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Houston Texans to a 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale for both teams.

With Houston's C.J. Stroud and Rams QB Matthew Stafford sitting out, along with most other starters, the game featured primarily backups.

Starters were few and far between as the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens battled to close out the 2024 NFL preseason, but points were aplenty for the home team.

The Packers won the contest, 30-7, after forcing multiple turnovers on Ravens quarterback Devin Leary and running rampant with a three-headed rushing attack.

Quarterback Bryce Young looked sharp in his brief preseason debut, leading an 85-yard opening-drive touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 31-26 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

After sitting out the first two preseason games, Young played one series, completing six of his eight passes for 70 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Jordan Matthews.

Tanner McKee‘s preseason Week 2 effort did not carry over to Week 3. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2023 sixth-round pick shined last week and earned a 90.4 PFF passing grade, but he made two turnover-worthy plays — not including his well-thrown pass that resulted in an interception — to wrap up the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings also forced five turnovers on downs and recovered two fumbles in the 26-3 romp.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields each led touchdown drives for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team fell 24-17 to the Detroit Lions in their preseason finale on Saturday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t officially named Wilson the starting quarterback, but the indication is that he's in the lead in the competition. The longtime veteran did nothing to hurt his chances, completing both of his passes, including a 32-yard strike to George Pickens.

Quarterbacks Trey Lance and Easton Stick duked it out for the length of the preseason Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, with Stick coming out on top and Lance showing off the highs and lows of his play.

Lance weaved in five interceptions with a flurry of big-time throws and a long touchdown run, while Stick recorded just a 57.7% adjusted completion rate. The Chargers secured a 26-19 win in the end.

The New York Jets defeated the Giants 10-6 in their preseason finale on Saturday night, led by Israel Abanikanda‘s highlight-reel 45-yard touchdown run and a dominant defensive performance.

The Jets sacked Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito eight times, with Takk McKinley recording three sacks and undrafted rookie Braiden McGregor another three.

Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones, along with most starters, sat out the game, leaving backups to battle it out. DeVito, the Giants' No. 3 quarterback, struggled against the pressure, finishing 14-of-27 for 103 yards while rushing for 48 yards on five carries.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith needed just one drive to show he's ready for the regular season, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley used several drives to show he's deserving of a roster spot.

Huntley and the Browns' second-half charge came up short in the preseason Week 3 contest, with the Seahawks winning 37-33.

Will Levis again looked solid in limited action this preseason, leading the Tennessee Titans on two scoring drives in their eventual 30-27 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints’ Spencer Rattler put on his own show through the air, making several pinpoint throws.

Zach Wilson led the Denver Broncos to a 38-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, capping a perfect preseason for Sean Payton's squad.

Wilson started an 11-play, 77-yard touchdown drive with a 21-yard scramble, finishing it with a 1-yard pass to tight end Nate Atkins to get Denver to a 14-0 lead. He later added a 1-yard rushing touchdown and a 46-yard strike to Brandon Johnson. Wilson finished 16-of-25 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jarrett Stidham also contributed, directing a touchdown drive before giving way to Wilson.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the New England Patriots‘ 20-10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

Competing with Jacoby Brissett for the starting role, Maye made a solid case despite facing a struggling offensive line that was penalized eight times in the first half and combined to lose 23 blocks throughout the game.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn opted to rest most of his starters, including rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

