NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Washington Commanders 20, New England Patriots 10

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the New England Patriots‘ 20-10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.
Competing with Jacoby Brissett for the starting role, Maye made a solid case despite facing a struggling offensive line that was penalized eight times in the first half and combined to lose 23 blocks throughout the game.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn opted to rest most of his starters, including rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
John Ridgeway made a strong case for a roster spot in the preseason finale, consistently making an impact on the defensive front. Ridgeway rushed the passer 11 times, recording one hurry and another pass-rush win that didn’t result in pressure. He also contributed with two defensive stops against the run, further solidifying his performance.
BOX SCORE
|Patriots
|Commanders
|Total points
|10
|20
|Total offensive plays
|70
|68
|Average EPA per play
|-0.073
|0.020
|Total net yards
|344
|301
|Avg yards per play
|4.9
|4.4
|Total first downs
|20
|22
|Rushing first downs
|6
|6
|Passing first downs
|12
|12
|Penalty first downs
|2
|4
|Third-down efficiency
|47%
|53%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|13%
|Possessions
|11
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6.9
|7.5
|Avg yards per drive
|28.7
|27.4
|Avg points per drive
|0.8
|1.8
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|4
|Red-zone plays
|5
|9
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|100%
