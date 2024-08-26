All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Washington Commanders 20, New England Patriots 10

2XXPJEH New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Washington Commanders during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By Mark Chichester
Washington Commanders New England Patriots

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the New England Patriots‘ 20-10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

Competing with Jacoby Brissett for the starting role, Maye made a solid case despite facing a struggling offensive line that was penalized eight times in the first half and combined to lose 23 blocks throughout the game.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn opted to rest most of his starters, including rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

John Ridgeway made a strong case for a roster spot in the preseason finale, consistently making an impact on the defensive front. Ridgeway rushed the passer 11 times, recording one hurry and another pass-rush win that didn’t result in pressure. He also contributed with two defensive stops against the run, further solidifying his performance.

BOX SCORE

Patriots Commanders
Total points 10 20
Total offensive plays 70 68
Average EPA per play -0.073 0.020
Total net yards 344 301
Avg yards per play 4.9 4.4
Total first downs 20 22
Rushing first downs 6 6
Passing first downs 12 12
Penalty first downs 2 4
Third-down efficiency 47% 53%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 13%
Possessions 11 10
Avg plays per drive 6.9 7.5
Avg yards per drive 28.7 27.4
Avg points per drive 0.8 1.8
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 5 9
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

