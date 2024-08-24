NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 24

In a preseason showdown that ended in a 24-24 tie, the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders took vastly different approaches to the game with the regular season just two weeks away.

The 49ers opted to start most of their key players, giving quarterback Brock Purdy a chance to lead the offense. Purdy was efficient, completing nine of his 12 attempts for 96 yards, but a red-zone interception that led to a touchdown-saving tackle by Purdy gave head coach Kyle Shanahan a scare.

Meanwhile, the Raiders focused on evaluating their backups, with players like Tyreik McAllister making a solid case for a roster spot. He electrified the crowd with an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown and later added a 35-yard touchdown catch.

For the 49ers, it was also a chance to see preseason debuts from stars Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Kittle made a mightily impressive 19-yard catch that was contested by not one but two defenders and finished with three receptions for 34 yards.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

For most NFL teams, the preseason finale is all about getting a final look at the players on the bubble so they can be confident in their decisions when the time comes to cut the roster from 90 players to 53.

This gives the players one last chance to audition for a roster spot, and Tyreik McAllister certainly made the most of the opportunity. McAllister, a 2022 UDFA who spent time with the Denver Broncos before shining as a return man in the CFL, hauled in both of his targets for 56 yards, one touchdown and one first down, averaging 9.0 yards after the catch per reception and 5.60 yards per route run. He electrified the crowd with an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in a performance that might well have just secured him a roster spot.

BOX SCORE

49ers Raiders Total points 24 24 Total offensive plays 74 56 Average EPA per play -0.051 -0.114 Total net yards 389 342 Avg yards per play 5.3 6.1 Total first downs 25 19 Rushing first downs 10 4 Passing first downs 14 15 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 36% 20% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0% Possessions 13 11 Avg plays per drive 6.2 5.9 Avg yards per drive 27.8 28.5 Avg points per drive 1.7 1.5 Red zone possessions 5 3 Red-zone plays 18 11 Red-zone TDs 3 1 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 60% 33%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION