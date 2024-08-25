All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 26, Dallas Cowboys 19

2XWW1MK Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick against the Los Angeles Rams of a football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By Ben Cooper
Los Angeles Chargers Dallas Cowboys

Quarterbacks Trey Lance and Easton Stick duked it out for the length of the preseason Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, with Stick coming out on top and Lance showing off the highs and lows of his play.

Lance weaved in five interceptions with a flurry of big-time throws and a long touchdown run, while Stick recorded just a 57.7% adjusted completion rate. The Chargers secured a 26-19 win in the end.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson couldn't have done much more to terrorize the Cowboys. The veteran, who came out of retirement this offseason, played an incredible 90-snap workload and tallied two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack, among several other impressive figures.

Jefferson surrendered two catches for just seven yards and forced an incompletion in coverage, in addition to his pair of picks.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Cowboys
Total points 26 19
Total offensive plays 49 93
Average EPA per play -0.069 -0.063
Total net yards 308 561
Avg yards per play 6.3 6
Total first downs 11 30
Rushing first downs 5 6
Passing first downs 6 20
Penalty first downs 0 4
Third-down efficiency 38% 53%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 33%
Possessions 11 13
Avg plays per drive 5.4 7.4
Avg yards per drive 25.7 40.1
Avg points per drive 1.7 1.4
Red-zone possessions 1 4
Red-zone plays 6 13
Red-zone TDs 0 1
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

