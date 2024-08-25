NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 26, Dallas Cowboys 19

Quarterbacks Trey Lance and Easton Stick duked it out for the length of the preseason Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, with Stick coming out on top and Lance showing off the highs and lows of his play.
Lance weaved in five interceptions with a flurry of big-time throws and a long touchdown run, while Stick recorded just a 57.7% adjusted completion rate. The Chargers secured a 26-19 win in the end.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Chargers safety Tony Jefferson couldn't have done much more to terrorize the Cowboys. The veteran, who came out of retirement this offseason, played an incredible 90-snap workload and tallied two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack, among several other impressive figures.
Jefferson surrendered two catches for just seven yards and forced an incompletion in coverage, in addition to his pair of picks.
BOX SCORE
|Chargers
|Cowboys
|Total points
|26
|19
|Total offensive plays
|49
|93
|Average EPA per play
|-0.069
|-0.063
|Total net yards
|308
|561
|Avg yards per play
|6.3
|6
|Total first downs
|11
|30
|Rushing first downs
|5
|6
|Passing first downs
|6
|20
|Penalty first downs
|0
|4
|Third-down efficiency
|38%
|53%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|33%
|Possessions
|11
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|5.4
|7.4
|Avg yards per drive
|25.7
|40.1
|Avg points per drive
|1.7
|1.4
|Red-zone possessions
|1
|4
|Red-zone plays
|6
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|0
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|75%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
