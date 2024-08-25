NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 37, Cleveland Browns 33

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith needed just one drive to show he's ready for the regular season, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley used several drives to show he's deserving of a roster spot.

Huntley and the Browns' second-half charge came up short in the preseason Week 3 contest, with the Seahawks winning 37-33.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tyler Huntley led the Browns on three touchdown drives in the second half, making two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the process. Huntley completed both of his 20-plus-yard throws and accounted for 11 first downs through the air.

BOX SCORE

Browns Seahawks Total points 33 37 Total offensive plays 76 45 Average EPA per play 0.033 -0.028 Total net yards 410 278 Avg yards per play 5.4 6.2 Total first downs 22 13 Rushing first downs 3 4 Passing first downs 18 9 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 38% 0% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0% Possessions 12 7 Avg plays per drive 7 5.7 Avg yards per drive 31.5 25.3 Avg points per drive 2.5 2.8 Red-zone possessions 5 1 Red-zone plays 13 2 Red-zone TDs 3 1 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 80% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION