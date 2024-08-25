NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 37, Cleveland Browns 33

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith needed just one drive to show he's ready for the regular season, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley used several drives to show he's deserving of a roster spot.
Huntley and the Browns' second-half charge came up short in the preseason Week 3 contest, with the Seahawks winning 37-33.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Tyler Huntley led the Browns on three touchdown drives in the second half, making two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the process. Huntley completed both of his 20-plus-yard throws and accounted for 11 first downs through the air.
BOX SCORE
|Browns
|Seahawks
|Total points
|33
|37
|Total offensive plays
|76
|45
|Average EPA per play
|0.033
|-0.028
|Total net yards
|410
|278
|Avg yards per play
|5.4
|6.2
|Total first downs
|22
|13
|Rushing first downs
|3
|4
|Passing first downs
|18
|9
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|38%
|0%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|20%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|7
|Avg plays per drive
|7
|5.7
|Avg yards per drive
|31.5
|25.3
|Avg points per drive
|2.5
|2.8
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|1
|Red-zone plays
|13
|2
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|80%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
