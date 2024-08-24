NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Carolina Panthers 31, Buffalo Bills 26

Quarterback Bryce Young looked sharp in his brief preseason debut, leading an 85-yard opening-drive touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 31-26 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

After sitting out the first two preseason games, Young played one series, completing six of his eight passes for 70 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Jordan Matthews.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fourth-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. needed a strong performance, given that he has been battling for one of the final spots in the team’s receiving room, and he delivered just that on Saturday.

Marshall caught all three of his catchable targets for 39 yards, a touchdown and two first downs, and he averaged 3.00 yards per route on the day. His touchdown catch was particularly impressive, as he broke off 10 yards after the catch and forced two missed tackles on his way to the end zone.

BOX SCORE

Panthers Bills Total points 31 27 Total offensive plays 65 57 Average EPA per play 0.24 0.168 Total net yards 414 325 Avg yards per play 6.4 5.7 Total first downs 22 21 Rushing first downs 5 11 Passing first downs 17 10 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 62% 58% Fourth-down efficiency 40% 0% Possessions 9 8 Avg plays per drive 7.4 7.7 Avg yards per drive 41.4 36.1 Avg points per drive 3.1 3 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 7 9 Red-zone TDs 3 3 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION