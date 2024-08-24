All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Carolina Panthers 31, Buffalo Bills 26

2XW5N3T Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

By Mark Chichester
Carolina Panthers Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Bryce Young looked sharp in his brief preseason debut, leading an 85-yard opening-drive touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 31-26 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

After sitting out the first two preseason games, Young played one series, completing six of his eight passes for 70 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Jordan Matthews.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fourth-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. needed a strong performance, given that he has been battling for one of the final spots in the team’s receiving room, and he delivered just that on Saturday. 

Marshall caught all three of his catchable targets for 39 yards, a touchdown and two first downs, and he averaged 3.00 yards per route on the day. His touchdown catch was particularly impressive, as he broke off 10 yards after the catch and forced two missed tackles on his way to the end zone.

BOX SCORE

Panthers Bills
Total points 31 27
Total offensive plays 65 57
Average EPA per play 0.24 0.168
Total net yards 414 325
Avg yards per play 6.4 5.7
Total first downs 22 21
Rushing first downs 5 11
Passing first downs 17 10
Penalty first downs 0 0
Third-down efficiency 62% 58%
Fourth-down efficiency 40% 0%
Possessions 9 8
Avg plays per drive 7.4 7.7
Avg yards per drive 41.4 36.1
Avg points per drive 3.1 3
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 7 9
Red-zone TDs 3 3
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

