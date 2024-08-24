NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Atlanta Falcons 0

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars racked up 10 quarterback pressures in the first half in a clinical outing for the first-teamers against the Atlanta Falcons‘ third- and fourth-stringers.

Jacksonville's backups carried the baton across the finish line, with the Jaguars prevailing over the Falcons 31-0 in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Edge defender Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, shined in this contest. He recorded one run stop and four quarterback pressures, including a sack, on 21 snaps.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Falcons Total points 31 0 Total offensive plays 76 44 Average EPA per play 0.31 -0.445 Total net yards 412 156 Avg yards per play 5.4 3.5 Total first downs 28 8 Rushing first downs 13 4 Passing first downs 14 4 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 60% 10% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 11% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 9 5 Avg yards per drive 41.2 15.6 Avg points per drive 3.1 0 Red-zone possessions 4 0 Red-zone plays 16 0 Red-zone TDs 4 0 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100%

