NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 26, Philadelphia Eagles 3

Tanner McKee‘s preseason Week 2 effort did not carry over to Week 3. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2023 sixth-round pick shined last week and earned a 90.4 PFF passing grade, but he made two turnover-worthy plays — not including his well-thrown pass that resulted in an interception — to wrap up the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings also forced five turnovers on downs and recovered two fumbles in the 26-3 romp.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tanner McKee put together the surprise quarterback performance of Week 2. It was Jaren Hall‘s turn in Week 3.

The Vikings' 2023 fifth-rounder did shine last week on a small sample size, but this week he showed it can translate across a significant workload. Hall completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for nearly 189 yards and two scores. He is set to finish the preseason with no turnover-worthy plays on more than 50 dropbacks.

BOX SCORE

Vikings Eagles Total points 26 3 Total offensive plays 68 60 Average EPA per play -0.036 -0.578 Total net yards 281 255 Avg yards per play 4.1 4.3 Total first downs 19 15 Rushing first downs 3 3 Passing first downs 13 9 Penalty first downs 3 3 Third-down efficiency 56% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 7.1 5.3 Avg yards per drive 23.4 21.3 Avg points per drive 2.2 0.3 Red-zone possessions 5 3 Red-zone plays 20 10 Red-zone TDs 2 0 Red-zone FGs 3 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 0%

