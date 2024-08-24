All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 26, Philadelphia Eagles 3

2XW5ND3 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) throws for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Ben Cooper
Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles

Tanner McKee‘s preseason Week 2 effort did not carry over to Week 3. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2023 sixth-round pick shined last week and earned a 90.4 PFF passing grade, but he made two turnover-worthy plays — not including his well-thrown pass that resulted in an interception — to wrap up the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings also forced five turnovers on downs and recovered two fumbles in the 26-3 romp.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tanner McKee put together the surprise quarterback performance of Week 2. It was Jaren Hall‘s turn in Week 3.

The Vikings' 2023 fifth-rounder did shine last week on a small sample size, but this week he showed it can translate across a significant workload. Hall completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for nearly 189 yards and two scores. He is set to finish the preseason with no turnover-worthy plays on more than 50 dropbacks.

BOX SCORE

Vikings Eagles
Total points 26 3
Total offensive plays 68 60
Average EPA per play -0.036 -0.578
Total net yards 281 255
Avg yards per play 4.1 4.3
Total first downs 19 15
Rushing first downs 3 3
Passing first downs 13 9
Penalty first downs 3 3
Third-down efficiency 56% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 7.1 5.3
Avg yards per drive 23.4 21.3
Avg points per drive 2.2 0.3
Red-zone possessions 5 3
Red-zone plays 20 10
Red-zone TDs 2 0
Red-zone FGs 3 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 0%

