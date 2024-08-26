NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Denver Broncos 38, Arizona Cardinals 12

Zach Wilson led the Denver Broncos to a 38-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, capping a perfect preseason for Sean Payton's squad.

Wilson started an 11-play, 77-yard touchdown drive with a 21-yard scramble, finishing it with a 1-yard pass to tight end Nate Atkins to get Denver to a 14-0 lead. He later added a 1-yard rushing touchdown and a 46-yard strike to Brandon Johnson. Wilson finished 16-of-25 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jarrett Stidham also contributed, directing a touchdown drive before giving way to Wilson.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

After playing just a combined 52 snaps over the first two preseason games, Zach Wilson took the field for 54 snaps on Sunday night. He finished 16-of-25 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and four big-time throws. The only blemish on his stat sheet is the one turnover-worthy play that came early in the third quarter.

Wilson didn't fare especially well under pressure, as he went just 2-of-6 for 16 yards when he was moved off his spot by the pass rush. However, he was lights out when he was kept clean in the pocket, finishing 14-of-19 for 234 yards and both his touchdowns in those situations.

BOX SCORE

Cardinals Broncos Total points 12 38 Total offensive plays 66 62 Average EPA per play -0.192 0.256 Total net yards 354 389 Avg yards per play 5.4 6.3 Total first downs 18 21 Rushing first downs 6 5 Passing first downs 11 14 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 38% 30% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 29% Possessions 10 8 Avg plays per drive 6.3 7.9 Avg yards per drive 29.5 38.9 Avg points per drive 1 3.2 Red zone possessions 4 4 Red-zone plays 14 14 Red-zone TDs 1 3 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION