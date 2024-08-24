All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Houston Texans 17, Los Angeles Rams 15

2XXGC1P USA. 24th Aug, 2024. August 24, 2024: Houston Texans quarterback Tim Boyle (16) throws a pass during a preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. Trask Smith/CSM/Sipa USA(Credit Image: © Trask Smith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Mark Chichester
Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans

Quarterback Tim Boyle passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Houston Texans to a 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale for both teams.

With Houston's C.J. Stroud and Rams QB Matthew Stafford sitting out, along with most other starters, the game featured primarily backups.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Second-year receiver Johnny Johnson III caught both of his targets for 28 yards, one touchdown and one first down on Saturday. He was targeted on just 16.7% of his routes, but he made the most of his looks, finishing with a respectable 2.33 yards per route run.

BOX SCORE

Rams Texans
Total points 15 17
Total offensive plays 50 63
Average EPA per play -0.154 0.002
Total net yards 193 329
Avg yards per play 3.9 5.2
Total first downs 13 18
Rushing first downs 6 8
Passing first downs 5 8
Penalty first downs 2 2
Third-down efficiency 50% 23%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 22%
Possessions 11 10
Avg plays per drive 5.3 6.8
Avg yards per drive 16.1 29.9
Avg points per drive 1.3 1.6
Red-zone possessions 3 3
Red-zone plays 11 8
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 1 0
RZ scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

