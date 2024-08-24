NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Houston Texans 17, Los Angeles Rams 15

Quarterback Tim Boyle passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Houston Texans to a 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale for both teams.
With Houston's C.J. Stroud and Rams QB Matthew Stafford sitting out, along with most other starters, the game featured primarily backups.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Second-year receiver Johnny Johnson III caught both of his targets for 28 yards, one touchdown and one first down on Saturday. He was targeted on just 16.7% of his routes, but he made the most of his looks, finishing with a respectable 2.33 yards per route run.
BOX SCORE
|Rams
|Texans
|Total points
|15
|17
|Total offensive plays
|50
|63
|Average EPA per play
|-0.154
|0.002
|Total net yards
|193
|329
|Avg yards per play
|3.9
|5.2
|Total first downs
|13
|18
|Rushing first downs
|6
|8
|Passing first downs
|5
|8
|Penalty first downs
|2
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|50%
|23%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|22%
|Possessions
|11
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|5.3
|6.8
|Avg yards per drive
|16.1
|29.9
|Avg points per drive
|1.3
|1.6
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|3
|Red-zone plays
|11
|8
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|RZ scoring efficiency
|100%
|67%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In