All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, Miami Dolphins 14

2XXCP4F Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By Mark Chichester
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins

Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked sharp in his short cameo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 24-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

The former first overall pick orchestrated a 70-yard drive in seven plays, capped by Rachaad White’s 4-yard touchdown. Mayfield finished 3-for-3 for 54 yards before taking the remainder of the night off as both teams evaluated younger players battling for roster spots.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sixth-year linebacker Curtis Bolton played 40 snaps on Friday, the second-most among Dolphins defensive players, and made an impact in all facets of play. The former UDFA recorded three solo tackles and one defensive stop against the run, along with a quarterback hurry on one of his three pass-rush snaps. He added two defensive stops in the passing game, capping off a productive evening.

BOX SCORE

Dolphins Buccaneers
Total points 14 24
Total offensive plays 59 53
Average EPA per play -0.17 0.022
Total net yards 300 280
Avg yards per play 5.1 5.3
Total first downs 15 15
Rushing first downs 3 5
Passing first downs 11 10
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 25% 10%
Fourth-down efficiency 13% 33%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 6.2 5.6
Avg yards per drive 27.3 23.3
Avg points per drive 1.3 1.8
Red-zone possessions 2 3
Red-zone plays 6 7
Red-zone TDs 2 3
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $11.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.