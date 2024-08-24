NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, Miami Dolphins 14

Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked sharp in his short cameo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 24-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

The former first overall pick orchestrated a 70-yard drive in seven plays, capped by Rachaad White’s 4-yard touchdown. Mayfield finished 3-for-3 for 54 yards before taking the remainder of the night off as both teams evaluated younger players battling for roster spots.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sixth-year linebacker Curtis Bolton played 40 snaps on Friday, the second-most among Dolphins defensive players, and made an impact in all facets of play. The former UDFA recorded three solo tackles and one defensive stop against the run, along with a quarterback hurry on one of his three pass-rush snaps. He added two defensive stops in the passing game, capping off a productive evening.

BOX SCORE

Dolphins Buccaneers Total points 14 24 Total offensive plays 59 53 Average EPA per play -0.17 0.022 Total net yards 300 280 Avg yards per play 5.1 5.3 Total first downs 15 15 Rushing first downs 3 5 Passing first downs 11 10 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 25% 10% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 33% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 6.2 5.6 Avg yards per drive 27.3 23.3 Avg points per drive 1.3 1.8 Red-zone possessions 2 3 Red-zone plays 6 7 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION