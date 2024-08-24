All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Detroit Lions 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and Nick Herbig (51) sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

By Mark Chichester
Detroit Lions Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields each led touchdown drives for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team fell 24-17 to the Detroit Lions in their preseason finale on Saturday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t officially named Wilson the starting quarterback, but the indication is that he's in the lead in the competition. The longtime veteran did nothing to hurt his chances, completing both of his passes, including a 32-yard strike to George Pickens.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig played just nine snaps against the Lions, but he put on yet another exceptional outing to cap an impressive preseason. Herbig rushed the passer six times, producing two sacks and a hurry, good for a 50% pass-rush win rate.

BOX SCORE

Steelers Lions
Total points 17 24
Total offensive plays 43 74
Average EPA per play -0.172 0.094
Total net yards 217 374
Avg yards per play 5 5
Total first downs 9 27
Rushing first downs 4 9
Passing first downs 5 17
Penalty first downs 0 1
Third-down efficiency 30% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 4.7 7.3
Avg yards per drive 18.1 31.2
Avg points per drive 1.4 2
Red-zone possessions 2 4
Red-zone plays 6 12
Red-zone TDs 1 3
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

