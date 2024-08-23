NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Chicago Bears 34, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent led the Chicago Bears to a 34-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the preseason, a game that featured few starters.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bears second-year linebacker Micah Baskerville made a number of plays to cap off what has been a very good preseason for the former LSU Tiger. Baskerville hurried the opposing quarterback on both of his pass-rush snaps, while he allowed just one catch for 6 yards across three targets in coverage.

BOX SCORE

Bears Chiefs Total points 34 21 Total offensive plays 62 53 Average EPA per play 0.032 -0.403 Total net yards 357 272 Avg yards per play 5.8 5.1 Total first downs 18 15 Rushing first downs 6 8 Passing first downs 10 6 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 46% 25% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0% Possessions 10 13 Avg plays per drive 7.1 4.6 Avg yards per drive 32.5 19.4 Avg points per drive 2.5 1.5 Red-zone posessions 4 5 Red-zone plays 13 10 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION