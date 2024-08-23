NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Chicago Bears 34, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent led the Chicago Bears to a 34-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the preseason, a game that featured few starters.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Bears second-year linebacker Micah Baskerville made a number of plays to cap off what has been a very good preseason for the former LSU Tiger. Baskerville hurried the opposing quarterback on both of his pass-rush snaps, while he allowed just one catch for 6 yards across three targets in coverage.
BOX SCORE
|Bears
|Chiefs
|Total points
|34
|21
|Total offensive plays
|62
|53
|Average EPA per play
|0.032
|-0.403
|Total net yards
|357
|272
|Avg yards per play
|5.8
|5.1
|Total first downs
|18
|15
|Rushing first downs
|6
|8
|Passing first downs
|10
|6
|Penalty first downs
|2
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|46%
|25%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|7.1
|4.6
|Avg yards per drive
|32.5
|19.4
|Avg points per drive
|2.5
|1.5
|Red-zone posessions
|4
|5
|Red-zone plays
|13
|10
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|60%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
