NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 27, Cincinnati Bengals 14

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-14 in their preseason finale on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson played into the second quarter, showing flashes but also areas for improvement. He led a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Adonai Mitchell but also threw a pick-six to Bengals safety Jordan Battle. The second-year signal-caller also fumbled on his final drive of the night. He finished the contest 8-of-14 for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
The Colts' offensive line delivered a strong performance across their 25 total snaps. Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Will Fries, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly combined to allow just one pressure all night. In fact, Kelly and Smith were the only starters to lose a block, with each losing just one.
BOX SCORE
|Colts
|Bengals
|Total points
|27
|14
|Total offensive plays
|75
|43
|Average EPA per play
|0.057
|-0.329
|Total net yards
|392
|168
|Avg yards per play
|5.2
|3.9
|Total first downs
|25
|10
|Rushing first downs
|9
|4
|Passing first downs
|15
|4
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|63%
|30%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|8.1
|4.9
|Avg yards per drive
|35.6
|15.3
|Avg points per drive
|2.5
|0.7
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|1
|Red-zone plays
|17
|1
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|0%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
